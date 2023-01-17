You'd need to have been living in a Quarantine Zone to have missed the fact that The Last of Us is now a TV show with the first episode already having aired. Now, PlayStation is celebrating that fact by giving subscribers of its most costly service the chance to play the game, too. Sort of.

The Last Of Us is already proving to be a popular TV show and we're only 80 minutes in, but it's got some way to go before it can claim to be anywhere near as popular as The Last of Us Part 1. But you don't have to believe the hype anymore - PlayStation is offering subscribers of PlayStation Plus Premium the chance to take the game for a spin. But only a bit of it, thanks to a two-hour trial.

PlayStation's trial is obviously hoping that people will get sucked into the world of The Last of Us and not be able to leave it after that trial comes to an end. At that point, they'll need to buy the game to continue.

The Last of Us Part 1 is at least the best version of the game - it's fully remade for PS5 and includes upgrades across the board. That also means it's a full-priced game though, so keep that in mind.

As for that trial, that PlayStation Plus Premium already isn't cheap - it costs £13.49 / $17.99 / €16.99 per month, £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99 for 3-months, or £99.99 / $119.99 / €119.99 if paid for annually. Still, you do get access to hundreds of games and cloud streaming for that, so maybe it's worth it.