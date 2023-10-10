JBL/ Pocket-lint JBL Clip 4 $45 $80 Save $35 Whether you’re on a hike, walking around the city or having a beach day, simply clip this compact JBL speaker onto your bag, and you’ll be able to play music anywhere you go. $45 at Amazon

Some may like to connect with nature while on a hike, but my favorite part is listening to my favorite songs and acting like I'm the main character of my own movie. The JBL Clip 4 speaker allows me to do just that. I clip the small speaker onto my bag and am able to listen to my music out loud with my friends without having to lug around a bulky, heavy speaker.

Of course, you don't need to be a hiking enthusiast or even a fan of the outdoors to enjoy the JBL Clip 4. If you're searching for the best portable speaker to slip in your carry-on for any upcoming trips, the JBL Clip 4 is for you. Whenever I go on a trip, I clip the speaker onto my backpack or fanny pack, and I'm good to go; there's no need to waste any space on a bigger speaker in your bag.

Why you should take advantage of the JBL Clip 4 discount this Prime Day

The JBL Clip 4 proves that good things do, in fact, come in small packages. The Clip 4 may not have the same booming sounds bigger speakers may have, but the speaker does have surprisingly good sound for its size. As mentioned before, I use the speaker while outdoors mainly, but I also use it when I have a couple of friends over for a kickback or pregame.

The wireless speaker comes in several different colors, allowing customers to choose a more customized option. Plus, the speaker is waterproof and dustproof, making it the perfect speaker anywhere you go.

Overall, the JBL Clip 4 is definitely worth the $44 it's on sale for this Prime Day. While the speaker may not have the same loud sound or fancy features bigger speakers have, it still holds its own as a solid compact speaker.