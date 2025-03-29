Summary Android Auto 14.1 allows playing Android games in vehicles.

More games are likely to be added in the future.

Game performance varies based on the age of the vehicle.

Have you been waiting for your EV to charge and wished you could jump into a quick game of Candy Crush? Probably not, right? Well, that hasn't stopped Google.

With the release of Android Auto 14.1, you can now play Android games on your vehicle's infotainment system, similar to a Tesla. Not every Android game will be playable through Android Auto, however.

Current titles include Angry Birds 2, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Beach Buggy Racing, and Farm Heroes Saga. More games are likely to arrive in the future. Titles work over both wired and wireless Android Auto systems.

More games are likely coming soon

Game performance will vary based on how new your car is

If your car is older, it's likely games won't run smoothly, with the opposite being true of newer vehicles. According to 9to5Google, games need to first be launched on your phone and given the required permissions before they'll run on Android Auto. Check out the video above of the feature in action from 9to5Google.

Beyond games, Android Auto 14.1 features a new full-screen mode for apps. In order to get out of this view, you need to swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal an exit option.

Of course, you can't actually play Candy Crush when driving your car -- games only work when your vehicle is stationary. The update is only available through the Android Auto beta channel, but will likely get a full release soon. It was initially announced as part of Google's March features drop.

I haven't tried gaming yet on my Ioniq 5's infotainment screen, but I can see it being useful if I'm waiting for the EV to charge. That said, I could always just play games on my phone instead (and I wouldn't need to learn forward awkwardly to reach my car's infotainment screen).

Apple's CarPlay in-car infotainment platform doesn't yet offer games.