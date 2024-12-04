Key Takeaways The Plaud NotePin records, transcribes, and summarizes audio recordings of meetings and events using AI.

The wearable's design is elegant and discrete, with an easy-to-use app for customizing transcripts and summaries.

Battery life on the device lasts for days, but the subscription cost may be a barrier for some users.

Their shapes and sizes vary, but most AI hardware boils down to a microphone and a chatbot. Companies like Rabbit and Humane have taken that concept (with tweaks) to their strained, computer-replacing conclusion. You can do a lot of the same things a smartphone can do with this setup, but the results get lackluster fast.

Plaud's approach is much more reserved. The Plaud NotePin is a similar pairing of a portable microphone and a large language model (LLM), but focused, as its name suggests, on notes. You can use the NotePin to record and transcribe meetings, lectures, and interviews and provide summaries and notes of everything you've heard. At $169 with an optional $155 per year subscription, it can be an expensive package, but I do think there's a case for buying one, at least for some people.

Recommended Plaud NotePin Plaud's NotePin is an AI-powered wearable that lets you record, transcribe, and summarize audio into a wide variety of different formats. With a built-in Ask AI tool, you can also ask an AI assistant about things you've discussed in your recordings. Pros Design is stylish, but discrete

Battery life last a long time

Easy to use

Plaud app offers a variety of ways to generate notes Cons AI subscription is expensive

Your phone can do nearly everything the NotePin can

No physical buttons $169 at PLAUD.AI

Price, availability, specs

The Plaud NotePin was first released in September 2024 for $169. For that current price -- the "early bird bundle" -- you'll get the NotePin in a variety of metallic finishes (Cosmic Gray, Lunar Silver, and Sunset Purple) and $45 worth of accessories, including a clip, necklace, and wristband. You can't get any of that on-demand, however. The NotePin is currently being sold in batches and currently, if you order a new NotePin, it will ship in December.

Close

The pin itself is small, only weighing 0.8oz (25g), with a 270mAh battery, and 64GB of storage. There are two tiny, highly-sensitive microphones built-in to the NotePin itself. The NotePin works without a subscription, but in order to maximize the amount of audio you can transcribe and access extra AI tools, you'll have to pay for a subscription. An annual Plaud AI subscription normally costs $155 per year but has gone on sale for as low as $79 per year, which translates to around $6.60 per month. Read on for whether that subscription is worth paying for, and for more details about the NotePin itself, check out the spec table below.

Plaud NotePin Brand Plaud Connectivity Bluetooth Color Cosmic Gray, Lunar Silver, Sunset Purple Battery 270mAh Dimensions 1 x 21 x 11 mm Programmable Buttons N/A Display N/A Sensors 2 MEMS Compatible with iOS / Android Cost $169 Expand

What I liked about the Plaud NotePin

The design is elegant and discrete

You might not immediately notice someone wearing a Plaud NotePin. That's one of the strengths of the wearable. If anything, its pill-shaped design feels sort of ideal. The NotePin isn't that much longer or thicker than an Apple Watch , and its smooth aluminum exterior and removable magnetic back is simple in how featureless it is. There isn't even a button to start or stop a recording. You just press on the outside of the NotePin until it vibrates once to signal that the recording has started (a small LED in the Plaud logo lights up, too). Holding it again until you've felt two vibrations will let you know that it's stopped recording.

You might not immediately notice someone wearing a Plaud NotePin.

More than anything, the Plaud NotePin looks like a boring broach. It's generic enough to fit on a wristband, necklace, or clip without looking too out of place. In my experience, it's very easy to wear without distracting the people you're recording, especially if you use the wristband attachment, which fades into the background like a smartwatch does. The NotePin design makes it less capable of recording phone calls unless they're on speaker, something the original Plaud Note was specifically designed to do by being attached to the back of your phone, but the rest of the benefits outweigh any drawbacks in my opinion.

The Plaud app makes transcription and summaries easy to customize

When you first set up the NotePin you'll have to connect it to the Plaud app. This syncing and "binding" process is a little bit cumbersome the first time you do it, but it's worked flawlessly since then. Three or so seconds after I open the app, it immediately starts transferring over the most recent recordings. The transfer process is pretty simple and generating a transcript or summary doesn't take that much more than a minute or two. In my opinion, though, the best part of the Plaud app is what you can do with your transcript after the fact.

There's a surprising number of ways Plaud can summarize and create notes out of your transcriptions. There are templates for meeting notes with key takeaways and action items, interview templates with a Q & A structure, and even a template for job applicant interviews. On its own, the app is pretty good at identifying speakers in a recording and breaking up the transcript into logical paragraphs. What's nice, though, is that as soon as you label a speaker, the notes the app generated will update accordingly. As you add speakers, recordings, and transcripts, Plaud will attempt to identify s