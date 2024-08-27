Key Takeaways Dynamic drivers are more affordable and versatile for regular consumers.

Planar magnetic drivers offer better soundstage but are bulky and fragile.

Audiophiles seeking great sound reproduction may prefer planar magnetic headphones despite higher cost.

Drivers aren't something that most consumers are thinking about actively when buying headphones, but if you're getting more interested in the specifications of potential headphones to purchase, you might've noticed that there are a few different types of drivers out there.

The most common type of driver is dynamic drivers, which are found in the vast majority of consumer headphones and earbuds. They're cheap and easy to manufacture, and have stood the test of time. But another type of driver that isn't quite as common but is of interest to a lot of folks in audiophile spaces is planar magnetic drivers. So what's the difference between these two? Which should you get? Here are some of the main differences, and which you should get based on your circumstances.

They have really similar mechanisms with a few small, key differences

Both rely on magnets, but in slightly different ways

Both dynamic and planar magnetic drivers utilize magnets, coils, and diaphragms to produce sound. In dynamic drivers, there is a diaphragm with a coil attached to it, and a magnet on one side of the diaphragm. The magnet is charged with electric current, and the magnetic field created by this moves the coil, moving the diaphragm along with it, to produce sound energy, which you hear as the audio you're listening to through your headphones.

Planar magnetic headphones, on the other hand, have two magnets on either side of the diaphragm, which, when given electrical current, cause the diaphragm to vibrate due to the pull on the coil on either side. This design is similar in that it uses magnets to move a diaphragm, but differs in the way that it uses more electricity to power two magnets, and they also require more materials, making planar magnetic drivers heavier and bulkier.

Headphones with dynamic drivers are generally more affordable

Manufacturing costs are an important factor

Not only are planar magnetic headphones heavier and bulkier because of the materials needed to make them, they're also more expensive to produce. Consequently, planar magnetic headphones themselves are generally much more expensive than headphones with dynamic drivers.

This doesn't mean that headphones with dynamic drivers won't be expensive -- many are very pricey. Not all drivers are built the same, and different materials, sizes, and specifications will result in cheaper or more expensive drivers, regardless of the type. So, just by opting for dynamic drivers, you're not guaranteeing you spend less, but by deciding not to shop for planar magnetic drivers, you're at least cutting out a lot of the expensive options to choose from.

Planar magnetic drivers are more bulky and more fragile

More small parts means a higher likelihood of damage