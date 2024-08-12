Key Takeaways Discogs is a go-to for rare vinyl finds and detailed listings, perfect for audiophiles seeking specific records.

eBay offers a wide selection of vinyl, but may lack in detail; still a great option for finding a variety of records.

Urban Outfitters surprisingly sells exclusive vinyl pressings for popular artists, adding fun colorways to your collection.

If you're new to collecting physical media, the idea of building your collection can be daunting. Where does everyone find all these records? How do you find exactly what you're looking for? While it can take many years to build a sizable collection of vinyl records, with the power of the internet, you can find every record under the sun, down to limited edition pressings from specific countries. Who needs streaming when you have the bright, warm sound of a vinyl record?

While scouring your local record store is the best way to feel authentic about your search for records, there are a ton of options online if you want to find something extremely specific, especially if nobody near you has what you're looking for. Whether you're searching for factory-new records or well-loved secondhand ones, you have a lot of options at your fingertips.

1 Discogs is the first stop for audiophiles

You can find even the most niche records on Discogs

Vinyl enthusiasts love Discogs, and it makes sense. Not only can you catalog all the physical music you own, but you can also procure hard-to-find records and CDs from sellers from across the world. If you're looking for a rare pressing of a record, chances are you'll find it on Discogs. It might not come cheap though.

If you're looking for a rare pressing of a record, chances are you'll find it on Discogs.

Discogs sellers include the condition of the vinyl they're listing, as well as any important details about the record and when it was made. This way, you can make informed decisions about what you specifically want, whether you need the best condition record, or if you just want something that will play the music you want while spending the least amount of money. Buying secondhand is not only great for your wallet, it's also better for the environment since you aren't adding to demand to produce new records, which have a pretty significant environmental impact.

2 eBay has a ton of records to scour

The listings may not be as detailed as Discogs, but they're still solid

eBay is another site that vinyl enthusiasts swear by since you can find a wide variety of used vinyl in varying conditions on the marketplace. Since eBay is more catered towards regular people and not audiophiles, you might not get as many specifics from sellers, but you'll still be able to find lots of amazing records on there.

Sellers generally will list the condition the record is in, especially details like if there are any scratches or areas that cause skiping. It's also a good idea to ask the seller about these specifics before buying, just to make sure you're getting what you want.

Related Best turntables under $500: Vinyl enthusiast recommended Exploring the world of vinyl on a budget has never been more accessible, with brands like Fluance and Pioneer offering top-notch turntable solutions.

3 Support your favorite artists on Bandcamp

From big artists to small independent ones, you can find so much vinyl here

If you're looking to buy newer releases, Bandcamp is an excellent place to buy vinyl records directly from your favorite artists. The site is full of artists, from mainstream ones to small independent artists, so you can find a wide array of records on the website to choose from.

Even if the artist you're looking for is a local artist who does basement shows, there's a chance they are selling their own records on Bandcamp. One of the best aspects of Bandcamp is that every first Friday of the month, the website hosts an event called "Bandcamp Friday" where 100% of the profits from sales go directly to artists and labels.

4 Amoeba Records has an extensive catalog of new and used records

They're more than just their brick-and-mortar stores

Amoeba Records is well known among music lovers, especially for its "What's in my bag" videos on YouTube that they make with popular artists. But did you know you can buy records directly from Amoeba's website?

Amoeba has a massive log of vinyl to choose from, including new and used records. You can filter by genre, format, and new or used on its site. Better yet, all music and movies purchased through Amoeba include shipping within the United States.

Related Why vinyls are the oldest, yet trendiest way to listen to music Who says that newer is always better? Gen-Z and millennials are bringing back vinyls, and rightfully so.

5 Tower Records sells a ton of new records

They don't sell used records, so you may end up spending a lot

As another well-known record store chain, Tower Records also sells vinyl on its website. The company has a wide variety of records to choose from, from popular new releases to rare and special edition vinyl. You can also pre-order upcoming records from your favorite artists through Tower's website.

Tower Records only sells factory-new vinyl and the company doesn't buy or sell used records. So, while buying from Tower Records ensures you'll be receiving records in excellent condition, it will cost significantly more than buying used records from other record stores.

6 Believe it or not, buying records from Urban Outfitters has its perks

Audiophiles, don't get mad at me

Hear me out: Urban Outfitters can be a good place to buy vinyl records from. The retailer doesn't just sell fast fashion, coffee table books, and mugs, but it has a wide variety of vinyl records from popular artists.

The best thing about buying vinyl from Urban Outfitters is the fact that the company sells a lot of Urban Outfitters-exclusive vinyl pressings, often with different colorways of the actual record. If you want to buy a new record from a popular artist you love, there's a good chance Urban Outfitters will have something special on offer, and you can snag a fun color to show off as part of your collection.