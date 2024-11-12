Key Takeaways The PIZZAWRMR is a 3D-printed add-on that uses heat from the PS5 to warm your pizza.

PIZZAWRM is not a retail product, but you can 3D print it with blueprints provided for free by Pizza Hut Canada.

The PIZZAWRMR goes on top of your PS5 and has a tray that fits several slices of pizza.

I thought I had seen it all before today. But I was mistaken. Pizza Hut, known for its delicious pizzas, has been hard at work to make sure its customers pizza stays warm this winter while gaming .

Introducing: the PIZZAWRMR. Pizza Hut's most daring venture yet. The PIZZAWRMR is a 3D-printed add-on that utilizes the heat coming off your PS5 to keep your pizza warm. Unfortunately, this is not a retail product you can buy, but you can 3D-print it. The blueprints are available for free on Pizza Hut's website. Thanks, Pizza Hut Canada.

The science behind the PIZZAWRMR

Those sweaty gaming sessions will heat your pizza

The PIZZAWRMR works in a pretty ingenious way. It simply sits snugly on top of your PS5, and has a tray that fits several slices of pizza. The lid is inspired by Pizza Hut's iconic red roof, and the lid opens easily for quick access to your pizza.

How does it keep your pizza warm? Well, it uses the warmth coming from your PS5's exhaust vents and warms your pizza with it. "Science and engineering for the greater good -- great pizza," is how Pizza Hut Canada described it.

You can download the blueprints for the PIZZAWRMR on Pizza Hut Canada's website for free. It'll ask for your name and email address and for you to agree to the terms and conditions, which will ask you to agree to only use food-safe materials if you're going to make the PIZZAWRMR.

If you don't have a 3D-printer, I've heard from several sources that putting your Pizza in the microwave, or better yet, the oven, for a small amount of time usually helps make it warm again.

This isn't the first time a fast food brand has done some eye-catching marketing in the video game space. In 2020, KFC and Coolermaster joined forces to make the KFConsole. And who could forget all the way back in 2006 when Burger King made three Xbox/Xbox360 tie-in games as a part of a promotion it was running.