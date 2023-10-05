Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) $280 $350 Save $70 The Google Pixel Watch price has just dropped by $70 after the company released the new model on October 4th. This seems to be a permanent price change, and it's the lowest it's ever been. In fact, we haven't seen the Pixel Watch so cheap since the July Prime Day event. $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy $280 at Google

Last year's capable Google Pixel Watch is now down to its lowest price point since last the summer's Prime Day festivities. Well, now, with the Prime Big Deal Days just around the corner, we're seeing the price drop again. This time, however, it may be for good.

Should you get the Google Pixel Watch now?

You most definitely should get the Google Pixel Watch right now. While it's true that Google just released the second version, that one starts at $350 for the Wi-Fi version and $400 for the LTE model. Since they're fresh out of the factory, it will be a while before we see a deal for any of the Google Pixel Watch 2 models. In fact, the best way to get the new smartwatch right now is by buying the Pixel 8 Pro and getting the Pixel Watch 2 thrown in for free. So, if you that's not exactly within your budget and you want a great smartwatch for a fantastic price, then now's the time to bring the Google Pixel Watch into your home.

The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect wearable accessory for anyone who wants to stay on top of their fitness goals while staying connected and productive. With its sleek and stylish circular design, it looks stylish rather than just a bulky fitness tracker. But the real value of this watch lies in its advanced features, which make it one of the most versatile and convenient fitness trackers on the market today.

One of the standout features of the Google Pixel Watch is its built-in Fitbit activity tracking. This feature allows you to stay on top of your daily activity levels, calories burned, and more, making it easier than ever to reach your fitness goals.

But the Google Pixel Watch is more than just a fitness tracker. It's also a powerful productivity tool that can help you stay connected and organized no matter where you are. With features like Google Wallet for contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions using Maps, and event notifications from Calendar, you can stay on top of your schedule and take care of your to-do list without ever taking your phone out of your pocket.