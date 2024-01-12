If you're an Android user on the hunt for a new smartwatch, then I've got some great news -- Google Pixel watches are currently on sale at Best Buy. Featuring a sleek domed design and the familiar Fitbit interface, Google's line of smartwatches are arguably the best alternative to the Apple Watch for Android users. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy watches, Google Pixel watches work with any Android phone and don't require a Galaxy phone to access certain features. In fact, they are specifically designed for Android users and won’t even work with iOS, like some other Apple Watch alternatives out there.

Right now, you can snag one of three different Google Pixel watch models at significantly discounted prices at Best Buy. Let's take a closer look at which models are on sale, so you can decide which is the best Google Pixel watch for you.

Best Buy's Google Pixel Watch deals

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) $200 $280 Save $80 Google's first smartwatch, the original Google Pixel Watch, offers a solid line-up of features at a reasonably budget-friendly price. It tracks activity and exercise (GPS location too), heart rate, ECG rhythms, and sleep patterns while also offering the ability to answer calls and texts, listen to music, use Google Wallet and Google Maps, sync your calendar, and even control other Google smart home devices. With the current discount, this smartwatch comes in at just under $200 with an included three months of YouTube Premium and Google One 100 GB cloud storage for free. $200 at Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) $300 $350 Save $50 For those of you looking for even better performance and more features, then the Pixel Watch 2 is likely the way to go, especially since it's $50 off (and comes with three months free of Google One 100 GB cloud storage). New sensors mean it can measure heart rate and sleep more accurately, in addition to tracking skin temperature changes and detecting when you've fallen. Thanks to the upgraded processor, it's even speedier at handling all your tech communication needs and will last for a full 24 hours on a single charge. This particular model requires Wi-Fi connectivity. $300 at Best Buy