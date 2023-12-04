Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch 2 just landed its first serious discount across multiple retailers and while we loved seeing the original Pixel Watch on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we love to get the opportunity to upgrade to the newer model for $50 off. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Google

It may only be a few months old, but the gorgeous, efficient Google Pixel Watch 2 is already cause for celebration, earning a nearly perfect Pocket-lint review score and $50 discount this holiday season.

Why the Google Pixel 2 is worth your money

The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you're still on the hunt for the perfect gift, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is worth considering, especially since it's one of the best smartwatches currently available. This smartwatch offers a long list of features that we appreciated when we had the chance to review the Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 boasts a modern design with a high-quality OLED display, and its waterproof and dust-resistant body makes it perfect for active individuals. Plus, it's hands-down one of the best-looking smartwatches currently on the market.

One of the features we really liked when testing out the Pixel 2 is its always-on display. This feature allows users to quickly check the time, notifications, and other updates without having to lift their wrists or interact with the device in any way. Just like wearing a regular watch. Additionally, the watch's fitness and health monitoring capabilities make it an excellent choice for those who prefer to stay active and healthy. Users can track their workouts, monitor their heart rate and activity levels, and even get personalized coaching with Fitbit Premium.

As expected, given the fact that this is a Google device, the Pixel Watch 2 delivers seamless integration with Google Assistant. You can just use your voice to ask Google for help with various tasks, from setting up reminders to sending messages. The watch's fast and fluid performance ensures that voice commands are processed quickly and efficiently, making it the ideal virtual assistant for busy individuals.

Finally, we also appreciated the Pixel Watch 2's battery life. With up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge and fast-charging abilities, you won't have to wait around to get to 100% for very long. All in all, now that the Pixel Watch 2 is $50 off, we expect to see this discount with some regularity, but it could still be at least a month before we get the deal again. So, go ahead and add this to your cart, so you can have it before the holidays.