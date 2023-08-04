Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel Tablet $439 $499 Save $60 This is not a test! The brand new Google Pixel Tablet is actually on sale right now for $60 off the regular price at Amazon. Rarely do we see a device this new discounted already, so if you're in the market for a great tablet, don't snooze on this deal. $439 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet earned a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our review and is on sale for $60 off the regular price. It hasn't even been on the market for two months, and you can already get excellent savings on the tablet and its charging speaker dock. It's rare to see such a new device from a brand like Google discounted this early in its lifespan, so you definitely want to snag this deal if you're in the market for a new tablet.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

"Google's return to tablets gives greater optimization and a unique focus on smart home integration. It's a little on the expensive side - no doubt thanks to the bundled dock - but for Android fans, there's appeal in this pure Android Pixel Tablet," reads our review.

This isn't your run-of-the-mill tablet, as the included speaker dock really changes things. When not in use, the tablet because almost like a Nest smart display, giving it a greater purpose. All too often, tablets are forgotten and end up sitting around unused. With the included dock, even if you're not carrying the tablet around with you, you can still use it to control your smart home and play music. And if you're all-in on using the tablet, the dock is a handy way to charge it between uses.

The Pixel Tablet runs on Google's Tensor G2 chip, which powers the Google Pixel 7 line of smartphones. It's a powerful chip, though it doesn't always record the same high benchmarks as Qualcomm's chips. For machine learning and the features Google uses on its devices, it's a great chip and a welcome addition to Google's return to tablets.

Google included a large, 10.95-inch LCD with a vibrant 2560 x 1600 resolution for 276ppi. Games, videos, photos, and everything else you can see on the screen look fantastic, making this a tablet worth owning.