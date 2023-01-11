Love it or loathe it, the humble eSIM looks to be here to stay and Apple doing away with physical SIM cards isn't going to harm its chances either. But a new report suggests that even if we have to use eSIMs, Pixel owners might at least be able to port them to other devices more easily.

One complaint that has been leveled at the eSIM is that it isn't as easy to move a cellular connection and phone number between devices as it would be if a little bit of plastic was used instead. That's a fair point, but Google now appears to be working on helping out in that regard. At least it is if you happen to be using one of its Pixel phones.

New code discovered in Android 13's latest QPR2 beta appears to suggest that eSIM transfers are being worked on, as discovered by Android-watcher Mishaal Rahmen.

There are of course some caveats to be had here. As Rahman later notes, he isn't aware of whether transferring eSIM profiles between devices is part of the eSIM spec which might mean that finding a phone that supports doing it could be tricky - although Pixel phones will obviously be good to go.

Rahman also suggests that there could be a provision here for turning physical SIM cards into eSIMs, but that'll need individual carrier support for it to work properly. However, Apple's iPhone does already support doing exactly that.