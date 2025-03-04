Summary Google has announced its March Pixel Feature Drop, which has new app features and an upgraded Gemini Live.

The real-time Scam Detection feature now flags potential scams in Google Messages using AI. The Pixel Studio and Pixel Screenshot apps have both received new AI features.

The US FDA has approved Loss of Pulse Detection for the Pixel Watch 3, and the feature will begin rolling out at the end of March. It is already available in the UK and EU.

Good news for Pixel users: Google has just released its first Pixel Feature Drop of the year, bringing along with it lots of new features and an upgraded Gemini Live.

Google announced the update in a recent blog post, highlighting its real-time Scam Detection feature and the upgrade of Gemini Live to Gemini 2.0 Flash, which enhances its understanding and multilingual conversation abilities. This means you can now communicate with Gemini Live in over 45 languages without changing your Pixel language settings.

Scam Detection is also now available in Google Messages and uses AI to flag text conversations that may be related to scams. If this occurs, you'll receive a real-time warning indicating that the conversation could be a scam, allowing you to block and report it. Additionally, Google is expanding its Satellite SOS service on Pixel 9 phones to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, and Canada, so you can reach emergency services even if you lack a cellular connection or Wi-Fi.

Google Pixel 9 Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features. Brand Google Display 6.3-inch 120HZ OLED, 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution, HDR10+ RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery Up to 24 hours Ports USB-C Expand $800 at Google Store

New Pixel Studio and Screenshot app features

Loss of Pulse detection is rolling out for Pixel Watch 3 users in the US at the end of the month

As part of the March Pixel Feature Drop, Pixel 9 users can now utilize text prompts in the Pixel Studio app to create images of people, similar to the AI-generated sticker feature that Google integrated last year. Additionally, the Pixel Screenshots app has a new suggestion feature that automatically organizes screenshots into your existing photo collections.

After receiving clearance from the US FDA, the Pixel Watch 3 is now officially receiving Loss of Pulse Detection, a feature that can identify if someone's heart has stopped beating. This life-saving feature will be available to users by the end of March. Google initially announced Loss of Pulse Detection last year with the Pixel Watch 3, but it was limited to the EU and the UK. The Pixel Watch 3 has also added on-device menstrual tracking through the Fitbit app.

The Pixel 9 series is also receiving a new "Connected Camera" feature, allowing users to connect a GoPro HERO10 Black and newer or another Pixel phone to their device so they can stream to social media platforms using different camera angles.

Finally, Google is enhancing its Find My Device app with a new People tab, enabling you to share your location with family and friends, similar to how Apple's Find My app works. You can read more about Google's March Pixel Feature Drop here. The update is rolling out to devices now, so you should see it soon on your Pixel if you have Android 15. This will likely be the last major Android 15 update as Android 16 is right around the corner.