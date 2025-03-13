Summary The Pixel launcher already on your phone has the features you need to make yourself more productive.

Options like app suggestions, the Now Playing lock screen feature, and widgets can get you in and out of your phone faster.

In general, only use what you need and opt for fewer apps.

Personalizing your phone with your favorite apps is one of the defining features of smartphones and is available on basically any of the ones you can buy: Android, iOS, or otherwise. Beyond that, your ability to customize your phone can vary. Every phone maker will let you change your wallpaper , but not all of them will let you change the core fundamentals of how your phone works. A unique aspect of Android devices in particular is their ability to run launchers -- the software that governs how your home screen functions and how you organize and load into apps -- other than the ones they ship with.

Changing your launcher is one of the biggest changes you can adjust how your phone feels to use. There are dozens of great third-party Android launchers, but you might have everything you need with the one your phone shipped with. The Pixel launcher that comes on all of Google's first-party phones and tablets isn't flashy, but it has enough built-in features that it can help you feel more productive and less attached to your phone with the right setup. Here's how I'm leveraging the Pixel launcher on my Pixel 9 to be a bit more productive at work, and guidance on how you should approach the Pixel phone in your pocket.

Let the launcher do the work for you

Make your phone self-sufficient