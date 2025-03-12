Summary Google Pixel users have noticed a change to haptic feedback after the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop update.

The change seems to affect Pixel 7 and 8 users, while some Pixel 9 users haven't noticed any difference.

Google acknowledged it is investigating user reports.

Google recently released its March Pixel Feature drop , which is packed with new additions, such as an upgraded Gemini Live . Surprisingly, the change that garnered the most attention doesn't seem like it was intentional.

Users on Reddit have reported a noticeable change in haptic feedback on their Pixel devices following the installation of the March 2025 Pixel Drop. Some users mention that the vibration intensity is now stronger and more prominent, while others have characterized it as overly intense, springy, and cheap.

After installing the update on my Pixel 8a to experience it firsthand, I agree that it feels cheap and springy now. You can check out the original Reddit thread that reported the issue below.

User opinion is divided on the changes

As with most things in life, some users like the changes to haptic feedback on their Pixel smartphones, while others hate it and hope that Google reverses course on this change. "I really don't like it. It feels like a spring instead of a thump. It feels a bit cheap. I hope they revert to the original," one user on Reddit said.

The haptic feedback issues seem to be primarily impacting Pixel 7 and 8 users, with most Pixel 9 users not noticing any difference. According to Android Police, Google didn't mention changing haptic feedback in the March 2025 Pixel Feature drop release notes. However, Google has acknowledged that it is aware of user reports.

"The Pixel team is actively looking into reports from some Pixel users about changes to haptic intensity," Google said on Reddit.

The changes to haptic feedback could just be a bug and be fixed in the next monthly security patch. If you're not a fan of the changes, you can adjust the vibration and haptic intensity in the Settings app to help alleviate some of the effects of it.