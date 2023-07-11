Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $138.99 $199.99 Save $61 Google's great Pixel Buds Pro have a decent discount on Prime Day, saving you over $60. $138.99 at Amazon

Prime Day can often be overwhelming: there are loads of discounts, on loads of things, and many that you don't need. Sifting through the options can take time, trying to get to what you actually want. But for me, this deal is one that I actually want.

Except, that is, because I already have the Pixel Buds Pro. When I reviewed these headphones I wasn't blown away by them, but as time has passed, I returned to using them as my daily headphones. Now, I find them indispensable - and I won't leave the house without them.

Why the change in opinion? Updates definitely helped, but as an Android phone user, the simplicity of connection is one of the things that appeals to me. Google Fast Pair sits behind them, so when you open the lid on the Pixel Buds Pro, they pop-up on the screen of your phone asking if you want to connect - and that's really handy.

On top of that, I've found that these are excellent headphones for wearing for a long period of time. I've literally spent hours in them, walking, running, travelling, and they continue to deliver what I'm looking for - plenty of control and great performance.

One of the things I like is that the controls let you easily change the volume, as well as toggle the ambient sound mode or control your music. There's no need to fish your phone out of your pocket, because touch will do it all.

And when touch doesn't work, there's Google Assistant baked in, meaning easy voice control. Google Assistant will go further, reading out your notifications to you, so you can listen and reply - again, saving the number of times that you need to get your phone out of your pocket.

But all that isn't the real reason I think these are a great pair of true wireless headphones. No, it's the design of the case. That's right - something so simple, but so often that’s the way. The case is smooth like a pebble worn by the sea over millennia. I love to just turn the case over in my hand while on calls or when out walking - it's a fidget toy for me, the more stressful that video call, the more I crave my Pixel Buds Pro.

Emotional support aside, the noise cancelling on these headphones is good - it's admittedly not the best you'll find, but it's up there and certainly good enough for the price. And that's what Prime Day really offers: a healthy discount on these great headphones. If you're an Android user, you probably should give them a look.