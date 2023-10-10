Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro $120 $200 Save $80 The Pixel Buds Pro are Google's top ear buds, offering great ANC and a range of smart features. This $80 discount brings them to their lowest price ever - just $119. $120 at Amazon

The Pixel Buds Pro are the perfect companion to any of the Pixel phones. The thing that might normally put you off is the price. But thanks to a huge discount thanks to the October Prime Big Deal Days, you can get Google's best headphones for just $119 - that's a massive $80 saving.

This is a discount that beats the July Prime Day price, so this really is one to be excited about - as are the headphones themselves. The Pixel Buds Pro offer great active noise cancelation and I love the music delivery that they offer. They're just a great pair of headphones for daily use - with up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. They have become my go-to headphones and thanks to Google's updates, these headphones just keep getting better.

They're super convenient if you're an Android user, because you just have to open the lid of the case, and your Android phone will offer to connect to them. Thanks to Google Fast Pair, there's basically no setup needed and that really appeals to me as someone who reviews a lot of phones.

But these headphones are also super smart; they have Google Assistant baked in, so you can bark commands or get information from your phone, while they also support Spatial Audio, with head tracking if that's what you want from your media. They also support HD audio, so you can get higher-quality music if you're playing from a hi-res source like Amazon Music.

The touch controls are fully customizable so you can get these headphones to do exactly what you want, but that will all pale into the background once you get these headphones in your ears. They fit well and are super comfortable, while the carry case is like a little smooth pebble - it makes for a great stress toy. The Pixel Buds Pro have evolved from an ok pair of earbuds into a great pair of earbuds - whether I'm running, traveling or just taking calls during a busy day in the office, these are my daily drivers.

The Prime Big Deal Day sales are only going to last for 48 hours, so don't delay on this super Pixel Buds Pro deal. Remember, you do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the discount, but there is a 30-day free trial you can snag.