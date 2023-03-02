Anyone picking up a new pair of Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Buds A-Series could have a new colour to choose from soon.

There are already a few colours to choose from when picking up a pair of Google wireless earbuds, but a new leak suggests that another is on the way. It'll be available for both the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series, we're told, although firm release timing isn't yet known.

The report comes via Twitter leaker Kuba Wojciechowski who says that Google is working on a Sky Blue colour and that it's most likely going to match the Pixel 7a which is set to have an Arctic Blue colour of its own.

While no release window is known yet, and Google certainly hasn't announced anything officially, we're told that the big unveiling might happen during Google I/O. That event hasn't yet been confirmed either, but it's likely to be in or around May if past years are any indication. It's also thought that the new colours will debut alongside the new Pixels, too. That would make the most sense if the colours have been designed to match up, too.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds were originally released in Dark Olive and Clearly White, while Charcoal was added to the mix at a later date.

The more capable Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are already available in Coral, Fog, Charcoal, and Lemongrass. The Fog colorway is already very similar to this rumoured Sky Blue, so this is already an interesting addition for Google to make.