The video further corroborates leaks that the phone has a flat camera bump, a departure from the Pixel 9's horizontal camera bar design.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to be launching on March 26, with pre-orders going live March 19.

With the iPhone 16e revealed, attention is now shifting to this year's next big upcoming phone launch: the Google Pixel 9a . Now, a new leak provides our first in-hand glimpse of the device.

The video, which was posted on Threads (via Android Headlines), showcases what appears to be the obsidian-colored Pixel 9a and closely resembles the leaked renders for it. Notably, the video features a Pixel phone with a flat camera bump, the most significant design change expected for the Pixel 9a this year.

You can check out the video on Threads below.

A different approach for the Pixel 9a

The phone is rumored to have plastic back with a matte finish

Android Headlines / OnLeaks / Pocket-lint

In the past, 'Pixel a' devices have looked quite similar to their flagship counterparts. For example, the Pixel 8a looked reminiscent of the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7a looked like the Pixel 7, etc. If all these leaks about the Pixel 9a are accurate, it seems Google has taken a more minimalistic design approach to its mid-range device this year, which differs greatly from the look of the Pixel 9 .

The Pixel 9a reportedly has a plastic back with a matte finish, like the Pixel 8a has, and an aluminum frame, both of which are noticeable in the leaked video (via Android Headlines). Under the hood, it is expected to have Google's Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,100mAh battery -- the largest battery in a Pixel device yet.

When I think of the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 9 Pro, the first thing that comes to mind is the iconic horizontal camera bar. So, it's interesting to see Google potentially drop it entirely for the Pixel 9a when it's so familiar. Pre-orders for the Pixel 9a are rumored to go live on March 19, and the phone is expected to launch on March 26. The 128GB Pixel 9a is rumored to cost $500, $100 cheaper than the 128GB iPhone 16e.

