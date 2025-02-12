Summary Leaks indicate the Pixel 9a will ditch the Pixel 9's camera bar design in favor of a flat one.

Battery life on the Pixel 9a could see a significant improvement thanks to the leap to a 5,100mAh battery.

The Pixel 9a could have a larger display than the Pixel 8a and still start at $500.

This year, one of my most anticipated smartphones isn't the iPhone 17 Air or the Galaxy S25 Edge but Google's mid-range Pixel 9a , which is expected to launch this spring. Although Google has not officially announced the device, there has been a barrage of leaks and rumors about it, with a recent leak indicating that pre-orders for the handset will begin on March 19, with an official launch on March 26 -- which is fast approaching.

As someone who is quite fond of the Pixel 8a , I can't wait to see the exciting updates the Pixel 9a might offer in terms of design and performance. Based on these four leaks, Google could have some pleasant surprises in store for us with the Pixel 9a.

1 Bye-bye, iconic camera bar

Is that an iPhone SE?

An updated camera design is one of the most significant changes the Pixel 9a could noticeably have. The Pixel 8a and the Pixel 9 series have a very defined camera bar that protrudes from the back of the phone, but based on leaked renders, that’s all about to change. Android Headlines has recently revealed new renders of the Pixel 9a that seemingly confirm months of leaks that the phone will have a flat camera bump this year.

The two cameras on the back of the phone are expected to be a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Honestly, squinting at the leaked render, if you told me that was the new iPhone SE , I would believe you. The design gives me heavy iPhone vibes, which isn’t a bad thing considering the new iPhone SE will be this phone’s biggest competitor on the market. Change isn’t always a bad thing, and I dig it when it comes to this camera bar design -- at least you can lay it flat on a table now.

2 The biggest battery on a Pixel yet

You won't have to worry about battery life on this phone

One of the leaks that intrigues me the most about the Pixel 9a is its significant battery increase. The Pixel 8a sports a 4,492mAh battery, while the Pixel 9a could have a 5,100mAh battery, the biggest in a Pixel yet. Google's choice to put its largest battery to date in a mid-range device would be interesting, but I’m all for it.

I’ve never had any issues with the battery on my Pixel 8a, and the charge limit and bypass charging feature that Google added in its December Pixel feature drop update made the experience even better than it already was. If the Pixel 9a does have a 5,100mAh battery, it makes me even more curious to see what Google has planned for the Pixel 10 series this summer. Hopefully, with the larger battery, Google will also improve the charging speed of the Pixel 9a. The Pixel 8a’s fast charging rate is only 18W, so it would be nice to see the Pixel 9a be quicker and match the Pixel 9’s 27W of fast charging.

3 Copying the Pixel 9's display

A 6.3-inch display is perfect

I’ve never liked larger smartphones. I find 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch phones too cumbersome, and I’ve always preferred handsets with a 6.1-inch or 6.3-inch display. This year, leaks indicate the Pixel 9a will feature a 6.3-inch display, slightly larger than the Pixel 8a’s 6.1-inch screen. You might not like this change if you appreciate smartphones being as small as possible. However, this will be a welcome change if you don't mind a slightly larger display, plus it puts its screen size on par with its flagship counterpart.

The Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch display, and leaks indicate the Pixel 9a could directly copy almost everything about it, including its Actua FHD+ OLED panel, which has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. However, one area in which the Pixel 9a’s display could compromise is the bezel department. Looking at the leaked renders from Android Headlines, the bezels seem slightly larger than the Pixel 9’s, but I could be wrong.

4 Performance and price

Please stay at $500

Arguably, the Pixel 9a’s price is one of the most important aspects of the device. It is a mid-range phone after all, and people will gravitate towards this device if the price is right for what you get. Last year, the Pixel 8a started at $500 for the 128GB, and leaks suggest the Pixel 9a will also start at $500 for the 128GB model. This is good news, as Google easily could’ve bumped up the handset’s price slightly, given the upgrades it’s supposedly getting. The decision to keep it at $500 will make it remain competitive with new iPhone SE coming from Apple, which is expected to be announced any day now and likely start at $500. The 256GB Pixel 9a is rumored to start at $600, a $40 price increase compared to the 256GB Pixel 8a.

Another leak that is admittedly not so surprising is that Google’s Tensor G4 chipset will power the Pixel 9a. Given that this chipset powers the entire Pixel 9 series, it would be weird for the Pixel 9a not to have it. Of course, the Pixel 8a borrowed its chipset from its flagship counterparts last year, the Pixel 7a the year before, and so forth, so there is an established precedent for it. The phone will supposedly have 8GB of RAM as well (same as the Pixel 8a) and be available in four colorways: peony, iris, obsidian, and porcelain. If the leaks are correct, the Pixel 9a will be available for pre-order on March 19 and launch on March 26, so keep your eyes peeled for Google to drop this phone next month.