Summary The Pixel 9a is rumored to launch on March 26, with pre-orders going live March 19.

Several freebies could be included with the device, such as three months of YouTube Premium. However, it may not include a 12-month trial of Gemini Advanced like the Pixel 9 does.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset with a 5,100mAh battery and a 6.3-inch OLED display.

The Pixel 9a , the upcoming mid-range option in Google's Pixel 9 lineup , is anticipated to launch soon, and we may now have an exact timeframe.

According to Android Headlines, pre-orders for the Pixel 9a will start on March 19, and the phone will launch shortly afterward on March 26. The phone could cost $499, as the Pixel 8a did at launch, and offer similar features to the Pixel 9 , but at a lower price point with some compromises. The 256GB model is rumored to cost slightly more .

The phone is also reportedly shipping with several freebies, which could entice consumers to choose the budget-friendly device.

The Pixel 9a comes with three freebies

However, it might not come with an extended Gemini Advanced trial

Android Headlines / OnLeaks / Pocket-lint

Similar to last year's Pixel 8a, the 9a is anticipated to include several useful freebies to help users get started with their new device. With the purchase of a Pixel 9a, users could receive a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium, a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium , and a three-month subscription to the 100GB Google One tier.

However, one glaring omission from the potential freebie list is a free trial for Gemini Advanced , Google's premium AI features. The Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro come with a free 12-month trial of Gemini Advanced. This is likely a compromise since the Pixel 9a is a budget device. Gemini Advanced is part of the 2TB Google One Premium subscription, which costs $20 a month.

The impressive specs under the hood are likely enough for most to consider picking up the Pixel 9a this March. The phone is rumored to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, feature a 5,100mAh battery (the biggest in a Pixel yet), and have a 6.3-inch OLED display. It will likely be available in four colorways: porcelain, obsidian, peony, and iris. The freebies coming with the phone could change by the launch date, rumored to be March 26.