Summary Review videos of the Pixel 9a have hit YouTube, showcasing its design and features before Google has officially announced it.

The Pixel 9a's 6.3-inch OLED display has large bezels, and the phone offers a 48-megapixel main rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera.

The phone will reportedly be available in purple, pink, black, and white. The phone is rumored to be announced on March 19.

There's been no shortage of leaks about the Pixel 9a . Google has not officially announced the phone, but its design, specs, and price are already well-known. Now, videos of the device have landed on YouTube early, seemingly confirming many of the leaks .

Sahril Karoul and The Mobile Central posted reviews of the Pixel 9a on YouTube, showing off its new design and performance capabilities. The most prominent leak about the device was its new flat camera bump design, which is now confirmed as the real deal. Like the Pixel 8a , the phone's screen also has quite noticeable bezels. Remarkably, these videos were released before Google's official reveal, which I'm sure is causing a few heads to spin at Google HQ in Mountain View, California.

Pixel 8a Google's latest midranger handset, with a 6.1-inch display, a 64-megapixel main camera, 8GB of RAM, and the Tensor G3 chip first found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Brand Google Display 1080x2400 OLED at 430 PPI, up to 120Hz, 1400 nits (HDR), 2000 nits (peak brightness) RAM 8GB Storage 28GB, 256GB Battery 24+ hour, up to 72-hour with extreme battery saver Ports USB Type-C® 3.2 Expand $500 at Google

The biggest battery in a Pixel yet

Early YouTube videos confirm 5,100mAh battery and 48-megapixel rear camera

Despite being a mid-range budget phone, the Pixel 9a has the biggest battery in a Pixel smartphone yet. The videos on YouTube confirm the phone has a 5,100mAh battery, besting the Pixel 9 Pro XL 's 5,060mAh battery and the Pixel 8a's 4,492mAh battery. If you're interested in this phone, it's all but guaranteed that battery life won't be an issue.

The Pixel 9a also has a larger 6.3-inch OLED display, but like the Pixel 8a, its bezels are much larger than those on the Pixel 9 or its mid-range competitor, the iPhone 16e .

Both videos also show off the phone's 48-megapixel main rear camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 13-megapixel front selfie camera, all showing promising results, and the phone seems to do a great job accurately depicting details, colors, and skin tones. However, the phone's cameras seem to struggle with a lot of noise at night based on The Mobile Central's experience.

Google is rumored to be unveiling the Pixel 9a soon, possibly on March 19. However, thanks to these hands-on videos on YouTube and all the leaks, there doesn't seem to be much else left to reveal. The phone is expected to be available in purple, pink, black, and white. I’m still hoping for a surprise blue version like the Pixel 8a's bay colorway. So far, compared to the iPhone 16e, the Pixel 9a has a lot going for it, and it's rumored to be $100 cheaper at $500.

