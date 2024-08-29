Key Takeaways Some Reddit users are reporting a strange camera tilt issue with their new Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones.

The issue appears isolated to the XL variant at the moment.

Google hasn't yet issued a response, and it's unclear how widespread the hardware defect might actually be.

Google's Pixel 9 series of smartphones has officially launched, and early impressions of the hardware are quite positive. That being said, as is the case with many handset launches, some early reports are coming in of a potentially faulty component.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the subject of concern this time around. Some Reddit users are expressing complaints of a camera tilt defect when switching to the phone's 5x telephoto lens, as first spotted by Android Authority.

Related The Pixel 9 Pro XL feels like more of the same, only bigger With the Pixel 9 series, Google is going all in on AI and introducing an even larger phone.

A number of other Redditors have chimed in, speculating over whether the issue stems from faulty hardware or from mismanaged software. For the time being, the issue seems to be plaguing only a sampling of Pixel 9 Pro XL users, with standard-sized Pixel 9 Pro models appearing to be unaffected.

Camera tilt is a phenomenon in which the viewfinder and the visual output of the camera appear tilted either to the left or to the right, in a way that's unwanted and not initiated by the user. In this case, tapping on the 5x zoom option of the Pixel 9 Pro XL appears to zoom in at an awkward angle that skews towards the right.

Even if the issue plagues a somewhat large subset of users, I'd imagine it won't ultimately stifle the success of the product.

It's still early days for the Pixel 9 series, and it's possible that a simple software update from Google will straighten out the situation. As of right now, the search giant hasn't commented on the matter.

Related Google's Pixel 9 is the iPhone of the Android world Years of accumulated changes to the iPhone make the Pixel 9 looked simple and considered in comparison.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are receiving praise from many

Google's latest Pixel lineup is shaping up to be a smashing success

Going off early impressions, the Pixel 9 series is shaping up to be a success by Pixel standards. Reviewers and analysts praise the high-end build quality of each of the devices, and some of the AI-enhanced camera features appear genuinely useful (if not slightly terrifying).

It's unlikely that the handsets will reach sales volumes comparable to bigger manufacturers like Apple and Samsung, but in terms of mind share, the Pixel line is stronger than ever.

It's too early to determine how widespread the Pixel 9 Pro XL camera tilt issue might be, but we'll be keeping an eye out for updates and a potential response from Google.

Even if the issue plagues a somewhat large subset of users, I'd imagine it won't ultimately stifle the success of the product. After all, the iPhone 4 was a resounding success, and it infamously struggled to maintain a phone signal at launch.