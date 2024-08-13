Key Takeaways Google's new Pixel 9 Pro Fold improves on its predecessor with a lighter, thinner design and a more durable hinge.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 120Hz inner display that is brighter, along with upgraded cameras and Google's new Tensor G4 chip.

Pricing for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799, with a release date set of September 4th.

Google is back with a refreshed take on its Pixel Fold , now with a longer, more convoluted name, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

While last year's Pixel Fold was a valiant effort by the Mountain View, California-based tech giant, it lagged behind Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the camera, price, software, and most importantly, durability. Now, Google is back with a 2nd generation foldable that offers several notable refinements over its predecessor.

A familiar design with several upgrades

While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks similar to its predecessor, there are several notable differences. First off, the device is lighter and thinner than last year's Pixel Fold, and according to Google, its "Friction Hinge" is more durable and solid. The foldable also features more rounded corners and reduced bezels, giving it a friendlier, but also a notably more modern look. Its size comes in at 6.1 height x 3.0 width x 0.4 depth-inches folded and 6.1 height x 5.9 width x 0.2 depth-inches unfolded, which is similar to last year, but with a slightly taller design that's less wide and thick when folded. When unfolded, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is taller, less wide, and features slightly less depth. Just like with the original Pixel Fold, its successor's front display is more in-line with a standard smartphone's size, making it easier to use when folded compared to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6.

On the rear, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a matte glass back. Regarding displays, Google says the smartphone's 120Hz 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display is 80 percent brighter than its predecessor. The external screen's size has been upped to 6.3-inches from 5.8-inches. The device is also slightly lighter this year at 9.1oz.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Brand Google SoC Tensor G4, Titan M2 security processor Display Internal screen - 2076 x 2152 pixel resolution OLED at (373 PPI), external display - 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution OLED (422 PPI), 1800 nits (HDR), 2700 nits (peak brightness) RAM 16GB Storage 256GB/512GB Battery 4650 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera 10-megapixel f/2.2, 10-megapixel inner camera Rear camera 48-megapixel f/1.7 wide, 10.5-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide, 10.8-megapixel f/3.1 telephoto Dimensions Folded - 155.2 height x 77.1 width x 10.5-inches depth, Unfolded - 6.1 height x 5.9 width x 0.2-inches depth Colors Obsidian, procelain Weight 9.1oz (257g) Charge speed 45W Expand

Cameras include a 48-megapixel f/1. main wide shooter, a 10.5-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 10.8-megapixel f/3.1 telephoto capable of up to 5x optical zoom on the back housed within a rather substantial looking camera bump that seems somewhat out of place. On the front, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera coupled with a 10-megapixel inner shooter. Other notable specs include Google's Tensor G4 chip coupled with 16GB of RAM. Finally, Google promises seven years of operating system, security, and Pixel Drop updates for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

At the outset, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold seems like a solid upgrade to Google's flagship foldable, but the true test will be if its software is up to par and the majority of notable Android apps actually take advantage of the device's expansive inner display. It also remains unclear how useful Google's new Gemini AI features are, including the somewhat odd ability to stitch people into group shots, and of course, the AI-powered app and conversation suggestions we've seen from nearly every tech giant.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold pricing starts at $1,799 with a release date of September 4th. The foldable is available in procelaine and obsidian colours. At its fall hardware event, Google also revealed the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and more.