According to reported leaks, you may have quite a wait before your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold ships. After a slew of leaks relating to the Pixel 9 line-up, some of which forced Google to confirm the design of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold earlier than expected , Android Headlines has leaked what it claims are the pre-order and shipping dates for Google's new Pixel products. If the leaks are accurate, despite pre-orders opening after the Made By Google event on August 13, the follow-up to the original Google Pixel Fold , won't start shipping until September.

According to Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will all be available for pre-order on August 13, and will be available for sale on August 22, meaning you won't have too long to wait to get hold of your new device. Pre-orders are regularly shipped out a little early, so you may be lucky enough to receive your new Pixel phone before that date.

However, the reports claim that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is delayed a little and won't start shipping on the same date as the other devices. Instead, the rumors claim that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will go on sale on September 4, nearly a full two weeks after the rest of the Pixel 9 phones.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't the only product that will be delayed according to the leaks. If you're hoping to order the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, you may have to wait until September 26 before they will go on sale. That's more than six weeks after the August 13 Made by Google event. One product that wasn't part of the leak is the Google Pixel Watch 3 ; there's no information about when it will start shipping.

The reasons for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold delays are unclear

It may come down to the number of new devices

It's not clear exactly why the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is being shipped later than the other models. Foldable phones pose more complex manufacturing challenges, since they have to incorporate flexible displays and folding mechanisms. The specialized production techniques required for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold may be playing a part in its delay, although this isn't Google's first rodeo with a foldable phone , so you would expect most of the manufacturing issues to have been ironed out by now.

Ultimately, it may simply come down to the fact that Google is releasing a lot of phones at once. Last year, the Made by Google event unveiled two new phones in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro . The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds were the other products unveiled.

If the rumors are to be believed, on August 13, Google will be announcing twice as many phones, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Alongside these phones and the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, they're also likely to unveil the Pixel Watch 3, with the possibility of a larger Pixel Watch 3 XL, too.

With so many more products being launched compared to last year, it may simply be the case that Google hasn't been able to get all of them ready in time for the August 13 Made by Google event, with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold lagging a little behind the other phones.