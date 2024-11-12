Key Takeaways Repairing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expensive -- parts cost $1200, tools an extra $7.

iFixit offers genuine parts for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, including the outer display and rear cameras.

Repairing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is difficult; iFixit provides detailed repair guides.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of the most impressive foldable phones on the market right now. The unfolded inner display features a beautiful 8-inch Super Actua Flex screen with a resolution of 2,076 x 2,152 pixels. Whatever you do, though, don't drop the phone or break it because the repair bill will make your jaw drop.

iFixit has listed the repair parts for the Pixel Pro 9 Fold, and let's just say it's cheaper to buy a regular new phone than to repair the thing. Right now on iFixit's site, the inner OLED display, its metal frame and hinge, side buttons, and battery adhesive cost customers $1200 for the parts only. If you need the tools it costs you a total of $1,207.

Fun fact: you could buy an iPhone 16 Pro Max for the same price right now.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold aims to solve the original Pixel Fold's key issues thanks to its thinner and lighter design, Tensor G4 chip and more fluid hinge. $1799 at Google

You can also buy other parts for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold now

iFixit sells genuine parts and offers great how-to guides

iFixit also has several other genuine parts for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold available on its site now, including the outer display for $190 and its rear cameras for $250. You can view all the other parts available on iFixit's site here. iFixit launched parts for the Pixel 9 Pro series back in September.

While these repair kits cost a pretty penny, all the parts iFixit sells for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are genuine Google parts. iFixit also offers an in-depth repair guide to help you navigate repairing your device properly. Be warned though: the Pixel 9 Pro Fold repair has been rated as "difficult."

I've always respected iFixit's work advocating for repairability and the right to repair. The company has 113,734 free repair manuals available on its site and a robust store filled with all sorts of reliable parts for devices, ranging from tablets, phones, game consoles and even appliances.

If you have a Pixel 9 Pro Fold, I'd definitely try to avoid breaking it. Otherwise, repairing it could cost you a lot of money. A good phone case might be a solid investment and save you a headache down the road.