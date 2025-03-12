Summary Mobile computing alternatives like Samsung DeX offer a glimpse into a future where smartphones can double as lightweight computers.

Google may be moving towards merging Android and ChromeOS, potentially expanding possibilities for smartphone-based computing.

The Pixel 9's unfinished desktop mode is a version of the idea you can try right now, even if its a little broken.

Not everyone wants to lug around a laptop as their mobile computer. Laptops have never been as light or compact in 2025, but they're still not as portable as a tablet. Which would be fine if tablet operating systems weren't such a mixed bag . That leaves an increasingly strange set of options for anyone looking for something else. It's really just DeX, the feature Samsung offers on some Galaxy devices, that lets you run Android apps in a windowed, desktop-style environment.

That is, unless you know where to look on your Pixel 9 . The hidden desktop mode in Google's smartphones is a developer tool rather than a fully thought-out feature, but it suggests a possible future where your Android phone is a monitor, keyboard, and mouse away from being something like a lightweight ChromeOS machine. Having spent the last few years realizing how much of my work can happen in a web browser, it's a future I really want.

The Pixel's desktop mode is not a replacement for your PC

Its basically unfinished, but you can still try it

It's important to caveat that the "desktop mode" on the Pixel 9 is unfinished to the point that it doesn't really feel like a "mode" at all. But it does give you a noticeably different experience than using your smartphone normally. The vast majority of Android phones max out at running two apps side-by-side (or one on top of the other). Having a whole monitor's worth of space to run windowed Android apps does let you do more at once. It might also make you release the limits of the current design of some apps.

There are quirks to Google's current implementation, too. For example, you don't really get any interface to control your experience beyond access to the app drawer for launching apps. It's also very hard to find your mouse if it's somehow on your phone screen rather than the monitor you connected to. (Bizarrely, the easiest way I found to fix that problem was opening an app on my phone that doesn't accept mouse input.) The larger issue, though, is that the Pixel 9's desktop mode is just not as fully-featured as DeX or even ChromeOS, which mostly puts you in a web browser but can run Android apps.