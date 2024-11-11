The Pixel 9 launched this past August, and it's easily one of the best smartphones Google has ever made. It’s got a sharp display, a top-tier camera setup, impressive battery-life, and supports Google Gemini 's latest AI features. This new limited time deal from Amazon makes it an even sweeter buy.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the Pixel 9 for $649. That's $150 off its regular price of $799. The deal is available now on the phone's 128GB model and in all four of its color options: obsidian, peony, porcelain, and wintergreen. You can also get the 256GB Pixel 9 in all its available colors on Amazon right now for $749. That's $150 off its regular price of $899.

Google Pixel 9 $649 $799 Save $150 Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features. Display 6.3-inch 120HZ OLED, 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution, HDR10+ RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery Up to 24 hours Ports USB-C $649 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 packs a punch

A worthy Android competitor to the iPhone

The Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its display is on par with, if not rivaling, that of the iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S24, with vibrant bright colors. The Pixel 9 has an iPhone-esque design, so if you've used an iPhone recently and liked it, you'll surely like the way the Pixel 9 looks and feels in your hands.

The Pixel 9 has Google's Tensor G4 chip, which provides fast and reliable performance. The phone also has 12GB of RAM, perfect for any multitasker out there who likes to have lots of apps running.

The cameras on the Pixel 9 are the star of the show. It has a 50-megapixel main sensor which takes incredible images and videos, and also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens that is exceptional for macro photography.

For $649 on Amazon, the Pixel 9 is a fantastic deal, and you're getting Google's latest smartphone. While there are no sales yet for the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL, if you're on a budget and in need of a new phone, this Amazon deal on the Pixel 9 might be hard to pass on, and won't be available for much longer.