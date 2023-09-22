Key Takeaways The leaked photos of the Google Pixel 8a show a new, more rounded design that some commenters are already criticizing.

The Pixel 8a is expected to have a Google-designed Tensor G3 chip and feature a 64-megapixel main camera and 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Google is not expected to officially announce the Pixel 8a until its I/O 2024 event, which will likely take place in May next year. More leaks are expected before then.

Google's getting ready to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at an event on 4 October and it's definitely not made a secret of that fact. But it's the Pixel 8a that's just experienced an interesting new leak, with multiple photos claiming to show the phone in all its glory. They leave little to the imagination, but they aren't going to make good viewing for everyone who lays eyes on them.

In a world where the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro launch is now underway, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Pixels were a figment of your imagination. But as if to make a point, the Pixel 8a's latest leak seeks to remind us all that it is indeed real, despite a launch that is still likely to be many months away. And while leaks are always fun, some people are already lamenting a change that makes the Pixel 8a appear to be much more rounded than the Pixel 7a that it will eventually replace.

A curvier look that won't be for everyone

The leaked images come courtesy of a post to X, the social network previously known as Twitter. Posted by Abhishek Yadav, the images appear to show a blue Pixel 7a from various angles including the front. But the first thing that some people will notice is the new, curvier look. And it's one that commenters on X have already called out.

The new look is undoubtedly more rounded than the one we're familiar with, but it should perhaps not be all that much of a surprise. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are going that way, clearly. And with the Pixel 8a being a budget Pixel it's no surprise that it borrows its design language.

Aside from the look, the Pixel 8a is expected to ship with a Google-designed Tensor G3 chip inside. In terms of cameras, a main 64-megapixel camera seems likely as is a 13-megapixel ultrawide.

However, with Google unlikely to announce the Pixel 8a officially until its I/O 2024 event, details remain sparse. That event is likely to arrive in or around May next year, so we can likely expect more leaks between now and then.