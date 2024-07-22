Google Pixel 8a $449 $499 Save $50 A combination of a great design and build, long-term software support, useful software features and a strong, reliable camera, make it a great option for anyone not looking to spend more than $500 on a phone. $449 at Google

The Google Pixel 8a -- the search giant's most recent midrange Android smartphone -- can now be purchased for $50 cheaper than usual, in a new sale that's on through July 25.

The sale prices of $449 for the 128GB model, or $509 for the 256GB model, are listed directly on Google's hardware storefront. The deal also appears to be listed on some brick and mortar storefronts, specifically those of Best Buy and Target.

The benefit of purchasing Google's Pixel 8a directly through the company or another retailer, is that you'll receive the phone unlocked and ready to set up with whichever cellular provider you see fit. In addition to the dedicated, built-in physical SIM card tray, you can also set the phone up with an eSIM for an easy mobile data setup while traveling.

The Pixel 8a is a solid midrange offering, but more Pixel phones are on the way very soon

Google released the Pixel 8a back in May, pricing the base 128GB model at $499 and the 256GB model at $559. The phone comes in Aloe, Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian colorways, which can roughly be translated to green, blue, white, and black, respectively.

The Pixel 8a has reviewed quite well, with the device carrying on the legacy of clean Android software, a pleasant and distinct design language, and a computational photography system that punches well above its weight.

Of course, the smartphone industry doesn't sit still, and Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series of smartphones is expected to land on August 13. The tech giant is already teasing its new hardware portfolio ahead of the official keynote date, with more details likely to arrive in the very near future.

The new Pixel 9 series will undoubtedly sit a cut above the existing Pixel 8a in terms of both pricing and tech crammed within. That being said, if you're willing to wait it out, there will almost certainly be even more impressive deals and price cuts coming to the 'a' lineup once everyone's attention has turned to the latest shiny Google handsets soon to be on offer.