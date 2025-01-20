When it comes to its ever-expanding portfolio of Pixel devices , Google is no stranger to offering intermittent discounts and sales promotions. The latest Pixel to receive a temporary price tag reduction is the Pixel 8a -- the company's midrange handset which first hit the market in May 2024.

For a limited time only, Google's Pixel 8a is listed on the search giant's official hardware storefront for a price tag of $400 -- this is a $100 reduction when compared to the phone's standard $500 MSRP. This same promotional price appears to be available via Google's Amazon site listing, which currently displays the same 20% discount.

It appears that this Pixel 8a promotion is available across all four official colorways, with the website providing a choice between aloe (green), bay (blue), obsidian (black), and porcelain (white). The promotion is exclusively available for the 128GB variant of the device, with no mention of any price slashing for the roomier 256GB version.

Pixel 8a $400 $500 Save $100 Google's latest midranger handset, with a 6.1-inch display, a 64-megapixel main camera, 8GB of RAM, and the Tensor G3 chip first found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. $400 at Google Store

Google's Pixel hardware efforts are paying off

The Pixel brand is still a small player within the handset market, but the trajectory is a positive one

Google has been playing the long game when it comes to establishing its presence in the mobile hardware market. The Pixel brand has benefited from steady year-over-year product refinements, a massive marketing budget, and regular promotional sales.

Pixel handsets remain a small player within the broader mobile phone industry, but recent reports indicate positive growth in Google's favor. The company's flagship Pixel 9 series reportedly saw record-breaking quarterly sales metrics , and, interestingly, Japan appears to be a key overseas region for Pixel growth, as well.

As for the Pixel 8a, the device has proven to be a worthwhile offering within the midrange Android phone segment. For the price, you get a handset with access to Google's latest software and AI tool sets, all wrapped in a hardware package that looks and feels quite solid.

For an additional $100 off, the 8a is a pretty tempting purchase overall-- once the 9a inevitably launches later this year, however, I expect the 8a to be the beneficiary of some even more aggressive discounts.