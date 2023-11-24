Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 Usually retailing at $999, this $200 discount brings the flagship phone down to $799 for a limited time. This is one of the best camera phones on the market, and it's only 2 months old - a deal too good to miss. $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy

The Pixel 8 Pro is a game-changing device and, thanks to a Black Friday discount, you can save yourself $200 at the checkout. That's an impressive offer for a phone that only launched in October - but seriously, it's the only Black Friday phone deal you should be looking at. Normally retailing for $999, the discount brings it down to $799, the price of some mid-range phones.

But there's nothing mid-range about the Pixel 8 Pro. In fact, there are some things about it that are really special.

Why you should buy the Pixel 8 Pro on Black Friday

The Pixel 8 Pro is Google's new flagship phone, the poster child for Android, expressed in the purest of forms, exactly as Google intended it. The Pixel 8 Pro launched with Android 14 - which some phones are still waiting to update to, and Google has put a 7-year update cycle behind this device. That means the phone will be supported throughout its lifetime - and that's longer than any other Android device.

The real magic about the Pixel 8 Pro, of course, comes from the camera experience. Google has used three cameras on the rear, with the main and telephoto cameras capable of really great quality images. But it's the AI that everyone is talking about. And I mean everyone.

Magic Editor is the feature that's captured the attention of everyone in the smartphone world, as it has capabilities beyond anything that's been done on phones before. This is AI-powered photo editing that can completely change an image that you've taken. You probably won't use it to change complete photos, but you can really easily clean up images and make little tweaks to get the photo you wanted at that moment - or come up with something creative to share.

Sure, every photo you take might now be fake, but your highlights reel is never going to have looked so good.

There's also a really impressive display on the Pixel 8 Pro. It's one of the brightest in the business, and it's designed to support HDR performance, especially something called Ultra HDR. This is hugely impressive, and is able to take a photo and give you an HDR effect with highlights that are really vibrant. It will shock other phone users. Google is leading the pack with Ultra HDR and the results are really impressive.

If you need any more convincing, then you have plenty of power and good battery life too, making for a package that has everything you want from a phone at the cutting edge. Given how good the experience is on the Pixel 8 Pro, being able to get it at this price is simply ludicrous. This deal won't last for long, so if you've been tempted, or you want to be part of the hype, the Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday deal is one you need to jump on.

