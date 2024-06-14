Key Takeaways Pixel 8 displays issues like flickering screens & pink lines are affecting some devices, requiring repair.

Google is offering Pixel 8 owners an Extended Repair Program for free screen fixes.

You have to meet Google's criteria to qualify.

Google's Pixel 8 and 8 Pro were the first of the company's smartphones to feature its Gemini AI model on-device, opening up the possibility for new AI features on Android. But last year's flagship Google phone came with hardware improvements, namely the Tensor G3 chip, and the new "Actua" and "Super Actua" displays on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, respectively. These brighter OLED panels not only make the Pixels easier to use outside, but also give them higher refresh rates than the Pixel 7 line, making every interaction feel smoother.

At least one of these new displays also apparently has issues. It's not clear how many Pixels have been affected, but owners have reported display issues on the Pixel 8 on both Reddit and X, according to Android Authority, and the defects are common enough that Google has announced it's creating an Extended Repair Program to fix any Pixel 8s that might be experiencing problems. Here's how to know if you're affected and what Google is offering the owners of a broken Pixel 8.

What's wrong with the Pixel 8 display?

The new OLED display in the Pixel 8 is a major step for anyone used to LCDs on older Android phones, but the issues some users have reported are more than a little concerning. These include screen flickering, pink vertical lines, and even a combination of the mysterious pink line and a green haze that covers the entire screen. These issues aren't necessarily consistent, nor do they impact every OLED panel on every Pixel 8, but they're not a great look for Google.

The company has more than its fair share of weird hardware and software issues, including a YouTube video that would force the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to reboot, seemingly for no reason, and strange display artifacts that would appear on the Pixel 6 Pro. Google always finds a fix for these problems. It's just surprising that over a decade into making its own phone hardware, they still happen so frequently.

How is Google responding to the Pixel 8's display problems?

To help anyone saddled with a faulty Pixel 8 display, Google is creating a Pixel 8 Extended Repair Program that covers affected phones for three years after it was initially purchased, as opposed to the one-year limited warranty all Pixel phones normally ship with. If you're covered by the repair program, you'll be able to turn your phone into Google or an authorized repair partner to get your display fixed for free.

Of course, Google also says that if you're ineligible for the Extended Repair Program but experiencing similar display issues, the limited warranty may still cover you for a repair too, so there's no need to feel discouraged.

Who is covered by the Pixel 8 Extended Repair Program?

There are two different criteria you need to meet to qualify for the extended three-year repair window. You need both to receive a free repair:

Your Pixel 8's screen "exhibits a vertical line running from the bottom of the display to the top or a display flicker."

Your Pixel 8 "has a device identifier like IMEI or serial number determined by Google or an authorized repair partner, as qualifying for [the] program."

The fact that Google can narrow it down to a specific serial number or an IMEI (a 15-digit number that identifies a device on a mobile network) is the main evidence to suggest that there's a specific run of Pixel 8 models that have this display issue, and it doesn't affect all the ones in circulation. Google also notes in its published explanation of the program that if your screen is cracked or it detects water damage, you might be disqualified from participating in the Extended Repair Program.

What should you do next if your Pixel 8 qualifies?

If you've confirmed that your Pixel 8 has display issues (and doesn't have screen cracks or water damage), Google recommends backing up your data to your Google Account. You can do that by:

Open the Settings app. Tap on System. Select Backup, and then Backup Now. Then put your Pixel in Repair Mode from Settings.

Once that's done, contact Google, an authorized third-party repair partner, or the support team of the retailer your purchased your Pixel 8 from and inquire about sending your phone in for repair.

FAQ

Q: Is the Pixel 8 the only Pixel phone with display issues?

As far as Google's concerned, it's the only one it's offering to repair outside its usual one-year limited warranty. Unfortunately, the Pixel 8 Pro may also have its own mysterious vertical line, though it's not clear how widespread it is.