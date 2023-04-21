The Google Pixel 7a is just around the corner if recent leaks are anything to go by and now another one suggests that the phone will have one big security feature. That feature is one that wasn't available on the Pixel 6a or the other budget phones that came before it.

Assuming this leak is accurate we can expect Google's Pixel 7a to feature support for Face Unlock, giving owners a new way to secure their devices without having to enter a passcode.

A security first for Google's cheapest phone

The leak comes via Twitter leaker SnoopyTech and arrives in the form of a handful of screenshots that show the phone's Lock Screen, Home Screen, and a couple of settings pages. The screens look much as we might expect them to - except the addition of a Face Unlock option alongside the familiar Fingerprint Unlock.

While a fingerprint can of course be used for those who rely on biometric security, Face Unlock is a big deal for those of us who perhaps pick up our phones a few too many times per day. Face ID on the iPhone is a big deal for that reason alone, and the Pixel phones are no different. Unlocking your Pixel 7a just by looking at it could be enough to make some people upgrade all on its own.

While the Pixel 7a will be a cheaper option for those looking to spend less than they would on a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, it's still going to cost more than the Pixel 6a. Recent reports have the phone retailing for $499, while the Pixel 6a is expected to remain an option for those looking to spend even less. This would be the first time that Google has kept a previous model as part of the lineup.