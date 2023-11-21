Google Pixel 7a $374 $500 Save $126 The Pixel 7a is Google's latest mid-range phone. It succeeds the Pixel 6a, and sits alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, offering a number of great specs and features and bridging the gap even more between flagship and mid-range. $374 at Amazon

Finding a better mid-range smartphone than the Google Pixel 7a is hard - in fact, we couldn't as it remains our top pick for the best mid-range phone currently on the market. Google took the best parts of the Pixel 7 and brought it to a budget-friendly price. Usually selling for $500, Amazon offers the phone for just $374. That's 25 per cent off the regular price, which is one of the best deals we've ever seen on this beloved smartphone.

Why you should consider the Pixel 7a

We loved the Pixel 7a in our review. It's not without some minor flaws, which is to be expected for an affordable phone. "Google's updated mid-range phone boosts the quality over the previous iteration - but its biggest competitor might be from Google itself," according to Pocket-lint's handset expert, Chris Hall. We gave it a 4-star rating, which is quite good for a phone at this price point. And, of course, that's based on the total $500 price. When you take 25 percent off that already reasonable price, you have a true recipe for smartphone success.

Regarding specs, you get the Google Tensor G2 chip with 8GB RAM. You get a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP selfie camera. Most importantly, you get Google's incredible photography software that makes taking and editing photos fun and easy, in fact, we noted that it's "not just the capturing of those images that's important, it's what happens to them afterwards, with options in Google Photos to use Magic Eraser or camouflage elements in photos, add background blur and a whole lot more."

Other Pixel deals

If you're more of a high-end phone fan, you can get the newer and more powerful Pixel 8 Pro for $200 off right now, which is a tremendous deal for a phone that's only been out for a few months.

The regular Pixel 8 is also on sale for $549, and the Pixel Fold is $400 off. If you're in the market for a Google Pixel smartphone, plenty of fantastic deals are out there, making this the perfect time to switch to Android and enjoy all things Google.