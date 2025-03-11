Summary New renders of the Pixel 10 series have leaked, showcasing the design of Google's next flagships, and the whole lineup looks very similar to last year's Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel 10 may have a triple camera setup, further blurring the line with the Pro version.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in August with Android 16 pre-installed. Pixel 9a may release on March 19.

Recent leaks have revealed new information about the Pixel 10 series , and the base Pixel 10 could feature a significant camera upgrade.

In collaboration with OnLeaks, Android Headlines has published new renders of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL based on leaked CAD designs. While the phones closely resemble last year's models, the Pixel 10 will reportedly have a triple rear camera setup, a significant upgrade from the Pixel 9, which had dual rear cameras. This further obscures the line between the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro.

OnLeaks posted about the leaks on X, mentioning that the Pixel 10's triple camera setup could include a telephoto/periscope lens. You can check out the original post below.

Google Pixel 9 Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features. Brand Google Display 6.3-inch 120HZ OLED, 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution, HDR10+ RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery Up to 24 hours Ports USB-C Expand $799 at Google Store

The Pixel 9 and 10 series are very similar in design

The biggest difference this year will be Google's Tensor G5 chipset

OnLeaks / Android Headlines

Looking at the leaked renders for the Pixel 10 series, it's challenging to notice any significant differences from the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 10 reportedly features a 6.3-inch display, and its dimensions measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, making it virtually identical to the Pixel 9, with the only distinction being that it is 8.6mm thick, slightly thicker than the Pixel 9's 8.5mm. The Pixel 10 Pro's dimensions could be the same as the Pixel 10.

Turning to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, it is expected to closely resemble its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, measuring 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm with a 6.8-inch display. The major upgrade for the entire Pixel 10 series will reportedly be a TSMC-manufactured Tensor G5 chipset. Previously, Google relied on Samsung Foundry to produce its chipsets, so this year's Tensor G5 chipset could represent a significant leap in performance while addressing issues that have cropped up in the past, like overheating.

Android Headlines reports that the Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in August this year (similar to last year) and will come with Android 16 pre-installed. Sameer Samat, Google's President of the Android ecosystem, recently confirmed that Android 16 is on track to release in June, much earlier than previous Android releases. The Pixel 9a is also anticipated to launch very soon, reportedly on March 19.