Summary The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold closely resembles its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with minimal external changes.

Anticipated improvements for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold focus mainly on internal upgrades, with the main change being the upgrade to the Tensor G5 chipset.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be unveiled in August at a Made by Google Event, potentially with a lower price than its predecessor.

The Pixel 10 series leaked a few weeks ago, and now Google's next foldable phone has also leaked.

Android Headlines, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has shared the first leaked renders of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is expected to launch later this year. Unsurprisingly, the phone closely resembles its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold . Based on the renders, the camera setup and outer and inner displays appear identical. The device reportedly measures 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.3mm, which is also virtually unchanged, and not as thin as the new Oppo Find N5 .

Although there may not be many changes on the outside for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, this might not necessarily be a bad thing since many people really liked the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's design. What this does mean though, is that this year's improvements mainly focus on the inside.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Brand Google SoC Tensor G4, Titan M2 security processor Display Internal screen - 2,076 x 2,152 pixel resolution OLED at (373 PPI), external display - 1,080 x 2,424 pixel resolution OLED (422 PPI), 1800 nits (HDR), 2700 nits (peak brightness) RAM 16GB Storage 256GB/512GB Battery 4,650 mAh Expand $1800 at Google

Related Pixel 10 series leak offers first look at Google's next flagships Renders of the Pixel 10 series have leaked, and it looks very similar to the Pixel 9 series.

The definition of a spec bump

The biggest upgrade may be the chipset