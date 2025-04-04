Summary Leaks suggest the base Pixel 10 will gain a telephoto lens, in addition to its primary and ultra-wide cameras.

The Pixel 10 could have the same primary and ultra-wide camera as the Pixel 9a, a potential downgrade from the Pixel 9.

The cameras on the Pixel 10 Pro series are expected to remain unchanged from the Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch this summer, with leaked renders recently suggesting that its design will closely mirror that of the Pixel 9 series . Those leaks also unveiled a notable upgrade to the base model Pixel 10, indicating it could feature three rear cameras instead of the previous two. Now, a new leak has emerged, offering additional insights about the camera specifications for the Pixel 10 series.

According to Android Authority, who cites "a source inside Google," the primary and ultra-wide cameras of the base model Pixel 10 will utilize the same hardware found in the Pixel 9a with the addition of a telephoto lens for the first time. Previously, only Pro models have had a telephoto lens.

The Pixel 10 Pro's and Pixel 10 Pro XL's cameras are expected to be the same as the Pixel 9 Pro .