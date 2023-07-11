Pitaka is offering a wide range of discounts across its product this Prime Day. Protect your favourite gadgets like your Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy S23, iPad Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max for less.
With up to 50% off, you can save yourself a lot of money thanks to Pitaka's Prime Day deals. Let's take a look at what's on offer.
Lightning deals you won't want to miss
There are plenty of lightning deals to be had this Prime Day. But, you'll have to be quick, because they won't be around forever.
Pitaka Apple Watch Band
The Pitaka Apple Watch band is compatible with all Apple Watch models and comes in a range of styles and colours. It's made from 100% carbon fiber, offering a durable and stylish way to change up your Apple Watch's look.
Get 20% off on July 11 between 4:40 AM - 4:40 PM PDT.
Pitaka Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Protect your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case from Pitaka. Compatible with MagSafe and made from 600D aramid fiber, this military-grade case will protect your phone like no other.
Get 20% off on July 11 between 6:40 AM - 6:40 PM PDT.
Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro MagEZ Case 3
The Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Case is available in a range of colours. It's lightweight, protective, and compatible with MagSafe so you can easily wirelessly charge your phone.
Get 20% off on July 12 between 4:35 AM - 4:35 PM PDT.
Pitaka iPad Pro 12.9 MagEZ Case 2
Ensure your iPad Pro 12.9 is protected and give it the upper edge with the Pitaka iPad Pro 12.9 Case. Compatible with a range of iPad Pros and with four standing angles, there's so much to love about this case.
Get 20% off on July 12 between 6:35 AM - 6:35 PM PDT.
Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Max MagEZ Case 3
Available in several colours, this fine-weaved case offers long-lasting protection. The Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Max Case is slim, lightweight, and stylish.
Get 20% off on July 12 between 7:05 AM - 7:05 PM PDT.
Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Max MagEZ Case Pro 3
Get military-grade protection with the Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Max Case. Slim, stylish, and fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories.
Get 20% off on July 12 between 11:25 AM - 11:25 PM PDT.
Pitaka Dreamland ChromaCarbon Band for Apple Watch
With over 15 layers of carbon fiber and a single aramid fiber layer, the Pitaka Dreamland ChromaCarbon Band for Apple Watch is a must-have for protection and comfort.
Using a composite lamination technology, carbon fiber and aramid fiber is combined using a special resin. This results in excellent durability, meaning you won't have to worry about replacing your Apple Watch band any time soon.
Other fantastic Pitaka Prime Day offers
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day via Pitaka's Amazon store.
Range
Compatible device
Discount
Link
iPad Accessories
iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini 6
Up to 20% off
Phone Accessories
iPhone, Galaxy
Up to 50% off
Phone Accessories
Wireless charger
Up to 50% off
Other Accessories
Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch
Up to 20% off
Other Accessories
AirPods
Up to 20% off
Other Accessories
Phone card holder, phone grip
Up to 20% off
Other Accessories
AirTag
Up to 20% off
Other Accessories
Type-C to Type-C charging cable
Up to 40% off
Pitaka Prime Day UK deals
Date
Compatible device
Discount
Link
Tue, Jul 11 08:20 AM - 20:20 PM GMT
MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro
15% off
Tue, Jul 11 10:50 AM - 22:50 PM GMT
Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
25% off
Tue, Jul 11 12:35 PM - 12:35 AM GMT
iPhone 13 series Case
25% off
Wed, Jul 12 08:55 AM - 20:55 PM GMT
Carbon Fibre Apple Watch Case
15% off
Wed, Jul 12 09:30 AM - 21:30 PM GMT
iPhone 14 series Case
25% off
Wed, Jul 12 11:30 AM - 11:30 PM PDT
MagEZ Folio for iPad Pro
15% off
Range
Compatible device
Discount
Link
iPad Accessories
iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini 6
Up to 20% off
Phone Accessories
iPhone, Galaxy
Up to 25% off
Wireless Charger
Other Accessories
Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch
Up to 20% off
AirPods
Phone card holder, phone grip
This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Pocket-lint or its staff.