Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Pitaka is offering a wide range of discounts across its product this Prime Day. Protect your favourite gadgets like your Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy S23, iPad Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max for less.

With up to 50% off, you can save yourself a lot of money thanks to Pitaka's Prime Day deals. Let's take a look at what's on offer.

Lightning deals you won't want to miss

There are plenty of lightning deals to be had this Prime Day. But, you'll have to be quick, because they won't be around forever.

Pitaka Apple Watch Band

pitaka watch band
Pitaka

The Pitaka Apple Watch band is compatible with all Apple Watch models and comes in a range of styles and colours. It's made from 100% carbon fiber, offering a durable and stylish way to change up your Apple Watch's look.

Get 20% off on July 11 between 4:40 AM - 4:40 PM PDT.

Pitaka Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

pitaka galaxy s23 case
Pitaka

Protect your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case from Pitaka. Compatible with MagSafe and made from 600D aramid fiber, this military-grade case will protect your phone like no other.

Get 20% off on July 11 between 6:40 AM - 6:40 PM PDT.

Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro MagEZ Case 3

pitaka iphone 14 pro case
Pitaka

The Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Case is available in a range of colours. It's lightweight, protective, and compatible with MagSafe so you can easily wirelessly charge your phone.

Get 20% off on July 12 between 4:35 AM - 4:35 PM PDT.

Pitaka iPad Pro 12.9 MagEZ Case 2

pitaka ipad pro case
Pitaka

Ensure your iPad Pro 12.9 is protected and give it the upper edge with the Pitaka iPad Pro 12.9 Case. Compatible with a range of iPad Pros and with four standing angles, there's so much to love about this case.

Get 20% off on July 12 between 6:35 AM - 6:35 PM PDT.

Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Max MagEZ Case 3

pitaka iphone 14 pro max case
Pitaka

Available in several colours, this fine-weaved case offers long-lasting protection. The Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Max Case is slim, lightweight, and stylish.

Get 20% off on July 12 between 7:05 AM - 7:05 PM PDT.

Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Max MagEZ Case Pro 3

pitaka iphone 14 pro max case military grade
Pitaka

Get military-grade protection with the Pitaka iPhone 14 Pro Max Case. Slim, stylish, and fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories.

Get 20% off on July 12 between 11:25 AM - 11:25 PM PDT.

Pitaka Dreamland ChromaCarbon Band for Apple Watch

pitaka apple watch dreamland
Pitaka

With over 15 layers of carbon fiber and a single aramid fiber layer, the Pitaka Dreamland ChromaCarbon Band for Apple Watch is a must-have for protection and comfort.

Using a composite lamination technology, carbon fiber and aramid fiber is combined using a special resin. This results in excellent durability, meaning you won't have to worry about replacing your Apple Watch band any time soon.

Other fantastic Pitaka Prime Day offers

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day via Pitaka's Amazon store.

Range

Compatible device

Discount

Link

iPad Accessories

iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini 6

Up to 20% off

Buy now

Phone Accessories

iPhone, Galaxy

Up to 50% off

Buy now

Phone Accessories

Wireless charger

Up to 50% off

Buy now

Other Accessories

Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch

Up to 20% off

Buy now

Other Accessories

AirPods

Up to 20% off

Buy now

Other Accessories

Phone card holder, phone grip

Up to 20% off

Buy now

Other Accessories

AirTag

Up to 20% off

Buy now

Other Accessories

Type-C to Type-C charging cable

Up to 40% off

Buy now

Pitaka Prime Day UK deals

Date

Compatible device

Discount

Link

Tue, Jul 11 08:20 AM - 20:20 PM GMT

MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro

15% off

Buy now

Tue, Jul 11 10:50 AM - 22:50 PM GMT

Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

25% off

Buy now

Tue, Jul 11 12:35 PM - 12:35 AM GMT

iPhone 13 series Case

25% off

Buy now

Wed, Jul 12 08:55 AM - 20:55 PM GMT

Carbon Fibre Apple Watch Case

15% off

Buy now

Wed, Jul 12 09:30 AM - 21:30 PM GMT

iPhone 14 series Case

25% off

Buy now

Wed, Jul 12 11:30 AM - 11:30 PM PDT

MagEZ Folio for iPad Pro

15% off

Buy now

Range

Compatible device

Discount

Link

iPad Accessories

iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini 6

Up to 20% off

Buy now

Phone Accessories

iPhone, Galaxy

Up to 25% off

Wireless Charger

Other Accessories

Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch

Up to 20% off

AirPods

Phone card holder, phone grip

This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Pocket-lint or its staff.