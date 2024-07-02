Key Takeaways Pixel 9 may feature a new pink color variant.

Leaked video shows a flatter frame, symmetrical bezels, and a camera bar design.

Google's Pixel 9 event on August 13 will reveal the official design and features.

While we're eagerly awaiting Google's surprise Pixel event on August 13, a user on X (@hanibioud) claims to have gotten access to an early copy of the Pixel 9, offering what might be our first look at a whole new color variant for the smartphone.

We've been keeping a close eye on all Pixel 9 rumors, and this is the first time we've seen an actual video leak of the device. If the leak is accurate, the Pixel 9 will feature a new pink color variant. We already expect the Pixel 9 to shake up Google's design ethos a bit, with a flatter frame, symmetrical display bezels, and a camera bar design reminiscent of the foldable Pixel Fold.

Earlier Pixel 9 leaks are likely accurate

If this video is correct, then the prediction about the design shake-up is true, as you can see in the leaked video, where Mohamed Bioud rotates the alleged Pixel 9, showing off its flattened design, camera bar, and bright pink color variation. All eyes will be on Mountain View, California on August 13 when Google shows off the Pixel 9, but until then, we will continue to keep track of any possible hardware leaks, and keep updating our Pixel 9 rumors hub to make sure you know everything about the upcoming release from Google.