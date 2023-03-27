A future Apple Watch could have a camera built into it, but don't expect it to be the Apple Watch Series 9. We're probably still some way away from this happening - assuming it ever happens at all. The news comes after a new patent was discovered that shows Apple is already working on technology that would put an iPhone 14-like camera inside the Apple Watch.

That patent suggests that Apple is looking at creating a wearable with a special place dedicated to housing a camera. It won't be part of the main camera body, it appears, but rather some sort of additional part of the watch that would jut out above the watch's band.

Getting the band back together

What's more, the patent, which was first reported on by AppleInsider, doesn't seem to stop the watch band from being changed. That's a big deal because it means that you won't need a special band for this to work and it allows band-heavy watch owners to continue to accessorize.

The patent suggests that Apple would use a high-quality camera capable of shooting video at anything up to 4K and 60fps, which is where the iPhone 14 comparison comes into things. The patent goes on to suggest that the camera could be used for a variety of different things including scanning QR codes, facial recognition, and more. The use of Face ID could make the Apple Watch's camera particularly interesting for those who want to authenticate while on the move.

Apple Watches are already trusted devices so long as they are paired to a nearby iPhone and haven't been removed from the wrist since they were unlocked. The use of Face ID technology could remove that caveat, and then some.

Now is of course an excellent time to remind everyone that not all patents are created equal, and just because Apple has seen fit to patent something it doesn't mean that it'll ship as a real product or feature. Still, this is another indication that putting a camera into an Apple Watch isn't out of the question, at least.