One of the most popular image-editing apps in the world is making its debut on the iPhone.

Adobe has announced that Photoshop is now available on the iPhone. Previously, the app was only available for the iPad. The Photoshop app for iPhone includes many of Photoshop's core imaging and design tools found on the desktop app but slightly tweaked for the mobile experience, such as layering, masking, blending, and Generative Fill.

The app is free on the App Store, but a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, which offers more access to tools, is now available for $8 a month. If you already have a Photoshop subscription, full access to the mobile app and web experience is already included.

"We're excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app's iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone from professional artists and designers to a whole new generation of creators trying Photoshop for the first time," said Ashley Still, senior VP of digital media at Adobe.

A familiar experience on the go

Photoshop is also coming to Android devices "later this year"

If you have a lot of experience using Photoshop's desktop app, opening up the app on your iPhone will be a familiar experience. I booted up the app to take a look at it myself, and although it is obviously tweaked for the iPhone's smaller touch display, many of the features you'd expect to see are there. The main thing I use Photoshop for is accurately removing backgrounds from images, and I was able to replicate that experience on my iPhone within a minute of using the app.

With the Tap Select tool, you can remove, recolor, or replace parts of an image, and with the Spot Healing Brush, you can swipe away any distractions in the image. Adobe's AI tools, such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand, allow users to expand or add new elements to their photos.

If you've never used Photoshop before, the iPhone app is a great way to give it a go for the first time, especially since it's free on the App Store. Adobe is offering a new Photoshop Mobile and Web Plan for $8 a month or $70 annually, which includes access to additional AI tools like Generate Similar and Reference Image, access to more than 20,000 fonts, and additional tools like Magic Wand, Object Select, and Clone Stamp. Adobe says a Photoshop app for Android users is "coming later this year."