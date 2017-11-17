Movie posters are used the world over to advertise upcoming films. There are countless iconic posters throughout history that do an amazing job at grabbing your attention. Then there are posters that grab your attention, but for the completely wrong reasons. We are talking about Photoshop fails. It's no secret that the appearance of actors and actresses is "altered" on posters, but some just take the biscuit.

We've rounded up a selection of some the of the funniest, unbelievable and downright bizarre movie poster Photoshop fails.

Blonde and Blonder (2007)

First Look Studios

Say what you like about the title, and the likely quality of the movie - all we can see is some truly bad Photoshop work to get Pamela Anderson and Denise Richards' heads on those bodies. Yeesh.

The Greening of Whitney Brown (2011)

Arc Entertainment

There are several things wrong with this image, the most obvious of which is probably fitting a horse in a Mini Cooper. Surely they're horsing around with this one?

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

20th Century Fox

Besides the fact Jack Black, like most other actors, has been airbrushed, we can't help but wonder where his teeth have gone. Sure, he's aghast at his situation, but we've looked in the mirror while pulling a similar expression and we can see teeth.

What To Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

Lionsgate

There's not a huge amount wrong with the men at the bottom of this poster for What To Expect, the problems lie with the ladies at the top. They've been airbrushed, superimposed (we can't believe actresses of their caliber all happened to be free on the same day for a poster shoot), Elizabeth Banks' neck seems to have disappeared.

Grudge Match (2013)

Warner Bros Pictures

Grudge Match tells the story of two retired boxings stepping into the ring with each other for one last fight and stars two of Hollywood's greatest actors in Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro. While we're aware they have the financial clout to keep themselves looking younger for longer, we really don't think their bodies look 60+ years old. They're no doubt in better shape than we could ever imagine to be at the same age, but the bodies in this poster look far too young for such iconic and instantly recognisable actors.

Tresspass (2011)

Millenium Entertainment

We don't even feel the need to say what's wrong with this poster for Trespass, as it should be obvious. Both Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman have been airbrushed to within an inch of their lives to the point where they don't even look like real people.

Aquaman (2018)

Warner Bros.

In 2018, promotion started for the Aquaman film with this Tweet appearing online. The internet quickly realised the sharks in the background had been copied in from Getty images and they set about making their own versions. One of which included a mass of Disney characters making cameo appearances.

Tomb Raider (2018)

Warner Bros.

This poster for the upcoming rebirth of Tomb Raider shows the gorgeous Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. What's wrong with it, we hear you ask? Take a closer look at her neck and you'll notice she's been morphed into a human/giraffe hybrid. It's too long and too curved to be considered human.

Arrival (2016)

Paramount Pictures

Again, this poster for Arrival looks absolutely fine at first, the large black puck-like alien ship has descended on an Asian city. But which Asian city? Going by the majority of the skyline, you'd be right for saying Hong Kong. However, the tall building at the front right, with the sphere near the top, that doesn't belong in Hong Kong. That's because it's Shanghai's Pearl Tower. This version of the poster caused such uproar in Hong Kong that it was removed and corrected less than 24 hours after being released.

I Am Wrath (2016)

Lionsgate Films

I Am Wrath stars a then-62-year-old John Travolta on his mission to catch his wife's killers and get justice. The biggest discrepancy with the film's poster is just how smooth Travolta's skin is for a man of his age. We know several Hollywood stars use certain surgeries to mask their wrinkles, but his face just doesn't look real.

I Am Wrath (2016)

Birth. Movies. Death.

Third time's a charm? What is going on with the proportions of John Travolta's body? We don't remember him being so short or having such a massive head, do you?

I Am Wrath (2016)

IMP Awards

Another weirdly Photoshopped version of the I Am Wrath film poster sees Travolta appearing in what looks more like a video game poster than a film poster. It's as if he's been crafted with computer graphics rather than snapped with a camera.

The Boss (2016)

Universal Pictures

Here's another example (it won't be the last, trust us) of when airbrushing goes too far. Melissa McCarthy doesn't need any help looking young, but whoever made this poster obviously felt she needed a touch-up.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

Warner Bros.

The Legend of Tarzan received mixed reviews from critics and if you take a look at the ape on the right, he looks a bit dumbfounded by that. All the other apes in the poster look angry and, well, ape-like. But the one on the right comes across a bit too gormless for our liking.

Logan (2016)

20th Century Fox

Logan was an absolute marvel of a film and provided a fitting farewell for Hugh Jackman as our favourite clawed-crusader. It's therefore annoying that a film so great was given a poster with a mistake. We imagine Hugh Jackman's hands are pretty big, they certainly look it in this poster. So quite how a young girl's hand is able fit around it begs the question "how long are her fingers?!".

Hit by Lightning (2014)

Spotlight Picture/Phase 4 Films

This poster for Hit by Lightning is considered by some to be the worst of all time. The three actors featured clearly aren't in bed together and in fact, they're clearly not in a bed at all. It was no doubt done quickly and on a budget, but how it got signed off and used as the official poster, we'll never know.

Chef (2014)

Open Road Films

Another poster that just screams Photoshop fail is this one for Chef. Where to start? Firstly, Scarlett Johansson's arms appear to have a different skin tone to her head. Sofia Vergara's picture looks like it was taken from a red carpet shoot and then superimposed, not to mention the fact her head looks too large for the rest of her body. And there's also the blazing obvious fact none of them are actually wearing chef's hats, but have rather been Photoshopped to appear as if they are.

The Need for Speed (2014)

Dreamworks/Walt Disney Motion Pictures

This poster for Need for Speed is another where you might not, at first glance, think there's anything wrong with it, but when you consider the height of the cars compared to the actors, you notice some issues. Aaron Paul and Dominic Cooper aren't the tallest men around, but we're pretty confident they're a fair bit taller than the cars they're standing next to.

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Lionsgate/Paramount Pictures

This poster for Good Luck Chuck is meant pay homage to a famous Annie Leibowitz photo of John Lennon straddling Yoko Ono. While the latter was a powerful piece of art, this poster is a piece of something else. There's zero chemistry between Jessica Alba and Dane Cook, the positioning is just completely awkward and if it weren't for Dane's arm going under Jessica's hair, we'd say he was superimposed.

King Arthur (2004)

Touchstone Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures

This poster for King Arthur is a perfect example of everything that's wrong with Hollywood. Keira Knightley is a seasoned actress, has won many awards and delivers great performances. It's a shame, then, that whoever was responsible for this poster felt her breasts had to be enhanced. Keira is already a beautiful woman who has modelled for some of the biggest names in fashion and is a pin-up girl for many. There's nothing wrong with her body Hollywood, leave it alone.

Takers (2010)

Sony Pictures

The case of Takers is more than a little baffling, to be honest, in its blend of musicians, has-beens and actors. Still, though, the poster is even more confusing - none of their heads look convincingly stitched onto their bodies, apart from Idris Elba's, with Hayden Christensen in particular being victimised by that hat. Hideous stuff.

Heavy Petting (2007)

Anchor Bay Entertainment Studios

So Brendan Hines may actually be giving Malin Akerman a kiss on the cheek, but the dog has certainly just been photoshopped into the image on this poster for Heavy Petting. Also, the juxtaposition of the image next to the tagline makes for humorous results.

Virgin Territory (2007)

Ingenious Film Partners/The Weinstein Company

We're not entirely sure what's going on in this poster for Virgin Territory. There's a weird mash-up of bodies and body parts and Hayden Christsensen doesn't even look like a real human being.

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

New Line Cinema

Eva Longoria is Spanish but you wouldn't think so looking at this heavy-handed Photoshopping of her floating among the clouds. Her skin has been fairly heavily whitened and she also appears to be missing her knees.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I (2010)

Warner Bros.

We love a bit of Potter, and the split-up conclusion to the epic saga of wizardry and heroism is a fitting finale. That said, this poster for the first half of those two films has a subtle but major error - is Harry in that Underground carriage, or not? His hairline being superimposed over the whole image makes us suspect someone may have got this one wrong.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Colombia Pictures/Sony Pictures

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn't make some Photoshop errors with just one poster, but two. In the first, Emma Stone has a ridiculously long right arm that just doesn't look right, while the second isn't as obvious at first.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Colombia Pictures/Sony Pictures

It may look cool, Spidey hanging off the side of a building, but if you turn the picture around so the city is the right way up, it immediately becomes clear that he's defying gravity. Even with his ability to walk on walls, the angle he's at would surely see him fall off.

Spiderman 2 (2004)

Columbia Pictures

Turns out Spidey's been the source of image angst for years, though. This poster for Spiderman 2 has another case of a quietly freakish arm - Kirsten Dunst's limb must be bent in all sorts of ways. Actually, that Spidey bicep is also pretty suspicious, too.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Marvel/Walt Disney

These posters for Captain America: The Winter Soldier have all the classic hallmarks of Hollywood Photoshopping. Scarlet Johansson is already perfect as she is, yet the Hollywood big-wigs clearly thought she needed to have a much slimmer waist than she actually does. Anthony Mackie's body meanwhile goes from tough, big chest to a tiny little waist and slim legs. We're pretty sure he wouldn't miss leg day at the gym, so he must have had something to say about this image.

The Heat (2013)

20th Century Fox

Poor Melissa McCarthy, someone clearly thinks she doesn't look that great, as once again she's been the victim of some serious airbrushing to make her face look smoother than a bald man's polished head. Fortunately, or unfortunately, depending which way you look at it, she's not alone as Sandra Bullock has received the same treatment too.

The Babysitter (2017)

moofthestoof/Reddit

We like this error because it shows that even the streaming generation can be treated to poor Photoshop jobs. If you're not seeing it straight away, try to work out which of those hands is left and which is right.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Warner Bros./MGM

The weird, creepy guy with the absurdly massive hands in the middle was the first thing that struck us as being wrong with this poster, but things get worse. Glance right and you'll see Matthew Perry's face doesn't look like Matthew Perry's face, and avert your gaze down and you'll see Bruce Willis has sprouted feminine legs.

How High (2001)

Movie Poster Shop

Some of these poster fails you have to take two glances at or more to see what's wrong. Not so much with this one though, the grass is absolutely shocking.

Going Overboard (1989)

Trimark Pictures/Lionsgate

Going Overboard saw Adam Sandler grace our screens for the very first time. It may also have been the first day for whoever was responsible for this poster. They've somehow made Sandler look like he's made from paper, given him a very strange pose and superimposed some arm bands for him.

300 (2006)

Legendary Pictures

300 is something of a modern action classic, with its gorgeous slow-motion gore and fights living long in the memory. It's a pity this poster can't match that quality, though - take a look at how Gerard Butler's Leonidas is supposedly gripping that sword and you'll see what we mean.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Touchstone Pictures/Walt Disney Pictures

While there's clearly some superimposing work going on in this poster for Confessions of a Shopaholic, it's quite harmless because it's clear what it's trying to show. The only thing that doesn't make sense is Isla Fisher's left arm. It's been very cleverly 'shopped to look real, but she would need to break it to manoeuvre it into that position.

Everybody's Fine (2009)

Miramax Pictures

This poster for Everybody's Fine has the usual amount of airbrushing we've come to expect, but the weird thing is the perspective of the camera being used to take a selfie. The hand holding the camera looks like it belongs to someone off-screen, as opposed to Robert De Niro. Plus, why isn't Kate Beckinsale looking at the camera? How rude.

Street Kings (2008)

Universal Pictures

The main image on this poster for Street Kings shows Keanu Reeves holding and shooting a gun. Our only niggle, how is he able to fire the gun without a trigger finger?

Wanted (2008)

Universal Pictures

At first glance you may think there's nothing wrong with this poster for Wanted, but when you actually look at Angelina Jolie's left arm, you have to start scratching your head. Her shoulder is coming directly out of her chin, her forearm is incredibly long and disproportionate and what is going on with her thumb?! Unless she has hands like Shaquille O'Neal or Pat Jennings, we can't believe her thumb is that long.

The Penthouse (2010)

Wingman Productions

Yet another poster that makes it seem near-on impossible to get the film's actors together at one time for an in-the-bed shot. In this poster for The Penthouse, proportions look wrong, they're very clearly superimposed, who wears heels in bed?, why is there a beer bottle that has been shrunk down? The questions go on and on.

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

Sony Pictures/Colombia Pictures

There are a few things wrong with this poster for the not-very-well-received The Bounty Hunter. Firstly, we're pretty sure Jennifer Aniston's head is not twice the size of Gerard Butler's. It's not as if you can take perception into account and Gerard is sitting in the distance, unless of course, Jennifer's body is a lot longer than we think. And as for where Gerard is sitting (on Jen's left buttcheek it seems), it must be like a bean bag for him to be so sunk into her.

Life As We Know It (2010)

Warner Bros./Golden Circle Films

The makers of this poster for Life As We Know It have somehow made it devoid of any depth perception. Josh Duhamel looks like he could kick the baby when he swings his right left, while Katherine Heigl could in fact be reaching for his left to hold him back. Then there's the cot, which could either be in the middle of the room, or by the window, we just can't tell.

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Warner Bros./New Line Cinema

The four leading ladies of SATC 2 won the Golden Raspberry Awards for worst actress for this film and we feel the poster could win an award for being one of the worst as well. Sarah Jessica Parker's eyes look far too close together and the silhouetted calf under her dress looks much larger than the one on her visible leg. Kim Cattrall's left arm has a huge elbow (one bigger than her neck) and an exceptionally long forearm.

Kristin Davis' knees can be seen as a shadow through SJP's dress, and they look incredibly low down. Either she's incredibly tall, or she's sunk into a deep hole.

Ready Player One (2018)

Warner Bros.

We're no doctors, but we're not sure that anyone's leg should be as proportionally long as Tye Sheridan's right peg is supposed to be in this otherwise-nice poster. For a film that used so much CGI, it's surprising the poster let the team down like this.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Universal Pictures

We didn't spot the photoshop fail at first with this poster for Mamma Mia!, but then you look at Amanda Seyfried's neck and take a step back in horror. Either she has the nickname 'Giraffe' that we didn't know about, or her neck has been elongated to beyond all realm's of possibility for absolutely no reason whatsoever.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Lionsgate

All of the Photoshop fails on this list are pretty embarrassing, but this poster for Bangkok Dangerous takes things to a new level. Firstly, Nicolas Cage is standing in a weird pose with arms that don't look quite right. But the biggest fail relates to the bullet holes in the top right; where have they come from? He isn't holding a gun, despite his hand suggesting he should be.

The Accidental Husband (2008)

Yari Film Group/Filmflex

Both Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Colin Firth's forearms look incredibly fake in this poster for The Accidental Husband, but it's just how short Firth's forearm is that really makes this a photoshop fail to remember.

12 years a slave (2013)

Searchlight Pictures

12 Years a Slave was based on the 1853 slave memoir Twelve Years a Slave by Solomon Northup. So it really doesn't make much sense for the Italian version of the poster to feature Brad Pitt so prominently.

The Voyage Home (1987)

Paramount Pictures

We're not sure what's going on with this poster from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Why is the transporter beam now a rainbow? Odd choice.

Changeling (2008)

Universal Pictures

Changeling saw Angelina Jolie looking for her missing son. We'd imagine she had trouble finding him because he was so tiny.

Slap Her... She's French (2002)

Universal Pictures

So many questions about this one and not just because of the title of the film. Surely the massive threatening hand wasn't necessary?

Pretty Woman (1990)

Buena Vista / Disney

Richard Gere was pretty suave in the 1990s Pretty Woman. He was greying gracefully back then but the people editing the movie poster obviously thought he'd like better with deep black hair. And so his hair ended up being so black it almost looked fake.

16 Blocks (2006)

20th Century Fox

16 Blocks is a thoroughly enjoyable crime thriller starring Bruce Willis from 2006. But this poster misses a tiny key detail. During the film the actor sports a wonderful cop moustache but in the poster it's completely missing. Weird. Other posters for the same film even show him with the hairy facial feature, so it's odd this version doesn't have it.