ZTE Blade V8 Pro preview: Dual camera action on a budget

What does ZTE's latest phone have in common with the Honor 6x and Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom?

Besides being unveiled at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, they each sport dual cameras, allowing you to capture photos with a a "bokeh" depth-of-field effect. The iPhone 7 Plus made headlines last autumn when it launched with a similar capability, but unlike that premium phone, the ZTE Blade V8 Pro is ultra affordable. For $230, you get two 13-megapixel rear cameras, plus an 8-megapixel front camera.

We recently played with the phone and found that it delivered detail pictures, but if you want that shallow, blurred background, the Blade let's you apply bokeh and adjust the intensity of the effect by dragging an aperture slider up or down. Doing so doesn't physical widen or close the physical lens, but it does apply software magic made possible by a monochrome sensor, ZTE told us during a brief demo.

The Blade V8 Pro's second camera actually has a monochrome mode that shows your shot in black and white before you even capture it. It can also take 4K videos as well as crisp selfies. If you're on a tight budget but want a phone that can adequately capture your life in stunning detail and accurate colours, this is the phone for you. It even has a 5.5-inch full-HD display and 32GB of internal storage that's expandable via microSD.

Another standout feature is the physical home button with an embedded fingerprint sensor, as that's something hard to find on budget phones. The Blade V8 Pro has metal finish on the front, with a rubbery, textured plate on the back. Inside there is a 3140mAh battery that ZTE says will last longer than the batter found on its flagship Axon 7. However, the phone is decidedly mid-ranger when it comes to power.