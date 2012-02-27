  1. Home
ZTE Orbit Windows Phone 7 pictures and hands-on

Another juicy Mango has fallen from the Windows Phone 7 tree, courtesy of the ZTE Orbit that has debuted over in Spain at Mobile World Congress.

Well, we say juicy. It's definitely not as ripe as the succulent Nokia Lumia 800 or 900 - the picks of the Windows Phone 7.5 bunch - but it's still notable nonetheless.

Rocking a Qualcomm MSM7227A-1 1GHz chip with 512MB of RAM, it seemed responsive enough and the display (4-inch, WVGA 800x480, 65K colour, TFT, capacitive) seemed to hold up well enough under the expo lighting.

What we weren't too keen on was the cheap-looking and feeling silver bezel that ZTE seems to have adopted across the entire range of devices that it announced at the show. Think iPhone 3G but crap.

Still, if that gets you down, be cheered-up in the knowledge that you'll be getting NFC, DLNA, EDGE 900/1800/1900, HSDPA 900/2100, DPA 7.2Mbps, GPS, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth 2.1 + A2DP connectivity and 4GB of space to store your digital files.

There's also a 5-megapixel camera with flash and auto-focus as well as an accelerator, a compass and a proximity light.

The ZTE Orbit will be available in Q2 2012 no word on pricing as of yet. We may well see the Orbit come into, er, orbit as a network branded device. We shall see.

