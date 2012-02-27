ZTE Mimosa X pictures and hands-on

Over in Barcelona at MWC 2012, Chinese manufacturer ZTE signalled its intent to become a key player in the smartphone arena by unleashing a total of eight new handsets, including the ZTE Mimosa X Android smartphone, which it is claiming is a breakthrough handset.

And that's because, as well as making us thirsty and giving us the booze-shakes with its champagne and OJ cocktail moniker, it's also the first handset to offer the Icera Modem in combination with Tegra 2. Icera was acquired by Nvidia in May 2011.

The Icera 450 modem claims to offer excellent network performance, using a software environment to handle many of the network tasks that other modems run in hardware. This is said to make the Icera more affordable, more dynamic and more power efficient. It's an HSPA+ capable modem in this case.

As well as the Icera fun, there's plenty more to get excited about too. We took the Mimosa X for a quick spin at the Spanish expo and were mightily impressed with the 960x540, 4.3-inch display although, as you can see with our lead image, it was a screen that attracted a fair share of finger print smudges.

It seemed responsive enough thanks to the dual-core 1.2GHz Nvidia power (there was a time when quad-core wasn't everything, remember?) backed up with 1GB of RAM and it's running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich under the ZTE UI.

Dolby sound and DLNA features are on offer too, so it should be multimedia savvy although we didn't get to take these for a spin at the show. We did play with the 8-megapixel autofocus camera though and there's also a front camera for video calling.

It's not the best-looking phone in the world, with a very plasticy feel to it; it measures 126 x 65 x 9.9mm and weighs 110g.

The ZTE Mimosa X will be launching in Q2 2012, no word on pricing as yet.