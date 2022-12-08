(Pocket-lint) - Our first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone has arrived, and it comes from a brand you might not be too familiar with.

It's certainly the first iQOO phone that we've reviewed, so let's take a quick look at where this company popped up from.

iQOO started out as a gaming-focused sub-brand of Vivo, launching with the Vivo iQOO in 2019, before spinning off to become a general-purpose smartphone brand in its own right.

Now the brand is steadily gaining popularity in its primary markets of China and Southeast Asia, and after using its latest flagship as our main phone for a few weeks, we're starting to understand why.

Our quick take The iQOO 11 impressed us in almost every regard. It's an extremely powerful phone with great battery life, speedy charging, and a slick design. It's usually the cameras that let these gaming-ready flagships down, and we're happy to report that's not the case here. The camera array is very capable and it's backed up by excellent image processing and software tools. Particularly if you like beauty filters, where the iQOO 11 has the most comprehensive toolset we've ever seen. Really, the only thing we didn't like was the amount of bloatware that comes bundled into FunTouch OS. However, there's a bigger problem for most of our readers, and that's the availability. The iQOO 11 has initially launched in Indonesia and Malaysia only. It'll be coming to Thailand before the end of 2022, then launching in India on January 10 2023. We don't have pricing information firmed up either (but when we do, we'll be sure to update here). Outside of those regions, availability is yet to be determined, but we have our fingers crossed for a wider release.

4.5 stars - Pocket-lint recommended For Super speedy

Slick design

Great camera system and image processing

Impressive battery life

Fast charging Against Loads of bloatware

Limited availability

Slippery back

Design

Dimensions: 164.86 x 77.07 x 8.40 mm

Weight: 208 grams

Colours: Alpha (black) or Legend (white vegan leather with BMW stripes)

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The iQOO 11 has a slick professional aesthetic and feels premium throughout. It's available in two colour options, there's a subtle matte black version, which we're testing, and a flashier white version. The white version has a vegan leather back panel brandished with BMW's signature racing stripes, made possible by a partnership between iQOO and BMW M Motorsport.

Our version had BMW branding on the packaging, but it's not present on the device itself. The black model has an AG glass back panel that feels lovely in the hand, it's very similar to the back panel of the Vivo V25 Pro, albeit without the colour-shifting gimmick. Our only complaint is that it's extremely slippery, but thankfully, iQOO includes a clear TPU case in the box that gives it plenty of grip - using it does detract from the looks, though.

The back panel curves at the edges and this makes the device feel slimmer than it is, whilst also feeling great in your pocket. We switched from the Google Pixel 6 to the iQOO 11 and immediately felt that it was less chunky, even though the dimensions aren't too dissimilar.

The phone is framed by a slim curved aluminium strip, and here you'll find the usual volume rocker, power button, USB-C port and SIM card tray. There's also an IR blaster, which is less common on modern devices, but some may find it useful for controlling TVs, stereos and other devices.

We love the look of the camera array, it has a matte aluminium frame, and all of the lenses are behind a large square glass panel. It looks much more sleek and minimal than the usual array of circular lens cut-outs. We were also impressed by how little it protrudes, it's one of the smaller camera bumps that we've seen in the past year, and it sits well on a table with minimal rocking.

Display and speakers

6.78-inch 144Hz E6 AMOLED

Resolution: 1220 x 3200, Peak brightness: 1800 nits

Dual stereo speakers

The screen on the iQOO 11 is excellent, it's very high-resolution and can achieve an impressive global brightness of up to 1100 nits. It's speedy, too, allowing for refresh rates of up to 144Hz. This is not only great for gaming but makes navigating the user interface feel incredibly smooth.

The display covers 103 per cent of the NTSC colour gamut and the OS offers basic tweaking to your preference. You can choose between three pre-set profiles, Standard, Pro and Bright - and each of these can be shifted to warmer or cooler colour temperatures. It's far from the most comprehensive control that we've seen but makes it very easy to adjust the colours to your liking.

It's a flat display, which we tend to prefer, and has thin bezels on each side. There's a central punch-hole for the selfie camera, and it's fairly small and unobtrusive.

The speakers are also seriously impressive, with more bass than most, combined with plenty of clarity and the ability to project a wide soundscape. They're not the loudest around, but they don't distort, even at maximum volume. Whether you're catching up on a Netflix show or having a quick PUBG session, they get the job done excellently.

Performance and software

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

5000 mAh battery with 120W flash charging

FunTouch OS 13

As we mentioned up top, this is one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 handsets to hit the market, and it's the first time we've gone hands-on with the latest flagship SoC. It's paired with an ample 16GB of RAM, and this can be extended by an additional 8GB of virtual memory, should it be required.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, when it comes to performance, the iQOO 11 is an absolute monster. It smashes to the top of the benchmark charts in almost every scenario. In real-world terms, this results in one of the snappie