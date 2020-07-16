Vivo X50 Pro review: Gimbal goodness

The Vivo X50 Pro is a big deal for a number of reasons. One, it's the first Vivo phone to launch across much of the globe - expanding the company's horizons with significant intent. Two, it's got a gimbal stabilisation system built into its main camera system - which is perhaps more accomplished than any other system you'll find in a phone.

Although it might be the first time you've set eyes on a Vivo phone - and lovely looking it is too, don't you think? - the company is far from new to the game. We've been following the brand's technological endeavours - from the first pop-up selfie camera phone, the NEX S; to its Dual Display phone (which actually launched in China); to the port-free concept future it foresees; and the nearly bezel-free NEX 3 flagship - which shows how much developmental power there is behind the scenes.

While we've lamented the company's software in the past - in fairness it hasn't been designed for international markets before now - the X50 Pro is a step change for that, as it's the first time Vivo has dabbled in full-on Google Services. So just how successfully does it all blend together and should the X50 Pro be a genuine contender as your next phone?

Dimensions: 158.5 x 72.8 x 8mm / Weight: 182g

In-display fingerprint scanner

Finish: Alpha Grey

Vivo calls the X50 Pro's finish Alpha Grey, but it isn't nearly as drab looking as "grey" might make you think - there's a silver-blue sheen to the rear, which never catches the light in a mono way and so has a dynamic look to it. It's also a soft-touch kind of finish, making it rather good at resisting excessive fingerprint smears. It's not far off the Huawei P40 Pro's look.

Vivo says its phones have to be thin. The X50 Pro isn't extra slim compared to the current crop of flagships out there, but the subtle curves to the side edges of the screen and rounded corners make it comfortable to hold. Its thickness is extended in part due to the two-layer camera protrusion on the rear - an inevitable design feature given the gimbal system and optical zoom lens that's also deployed here.

The design encases the screen rather delicately too; there's very little side bezel thanks to the way the screen curves around - but it's not to the detriment of controls (like it is in the NEX 3) because the side buttons are contained within an indent to stop them protruding, while still being easy to locate.

Curved edge 6.56-inch Super AMOLED panel

1080 x 2376 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate

There's little top and bottom bezel either, making for an almost full-screen display across the OLED panels 6.56-inch diagonal. The punch-hole camera to the upper corner is among the smaller cut-outs that we've seen, ensuring it's of little distraction at all.

Having little bezel is no bother for sign-in either, as the in-screen fingerprint scanner is highly responsive - and it comes with some of our favourite dynamic animation options too - or there's facial recognition if you prefer.

In terms of raw spec you might look at the numbers and think "oh, it's not a flagship screen for a 'pro' phone". But we think the X50 Pro is spot on in most regards: it's really bright when it needs to be, auto-brightness doesn't take over like it does on other handsets, the 90Hz refresh rate is everything that you'll need for fluid playback (120Hz and 144Hz most people will struggle to see any difference at all), and there's ample resolution too.

As it's OLED rather than LCD it means individual pixels self-illuminate, which means you can have an always-on lockscreen display for notifications, lighting up only the precise areas as it needs. It also aids with media playback to give real dynamic range definition from true black to peak white.

However, there's one rather irritating problem with the X50 Pro's screen: its ability to scale smoothly. Playing a game like South Park: Phone Destroyer exhibits jaggies on some diagonals in the way the phone treats its graphical elements. This isn't down to resolution, as the same game doesn't suffer such visuals on other panels of similar resolutions.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM

4,315mAh battery, 33W fast-charging

Funtouch OS over Google Android

5G connectivity

The specification is another area where you might think "why's it called the Pro?". The use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 processor in the X50 Pro - not the top-end 865, as found in the X50 Pro Plus model - is a step down, but it's really not a big step down for what most people will need from a phone.

Indeed, we suspect that the 765 platform will become the norm for many affordable flagship devices - it's the same you'll find in the OnePlus Nord, Moto Edge, LG Velvet, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, and plenty more besides. In all those cases - just as we've found here with the X50 Pro - there's more than enough power to keep things running snappily.

So whether you're using the X50 Pro for menial tasks, for gaming, for calls, for taking pictures, it can leap between its apps with ease and with little let up in wait time.

The only real qualms we have arise from the software situation. Vivo's Funtouch OS can be found over the top of Google's Android operating system - in this guise, version 10.5 at the time of review, it is generally consistent with what you'll find in many other Android phones, which is a great and surprising turn (we had anticipated various iPhone-like controls as you'll find in earlier Chinese versions, but that's not the case).

However, Funtouch OS brings Vivo's V-appstore (its equivalent of Google Play Store - both stores feature here) and various system apps as part of the launcher that are very likely to duplicate the Google apps you'll be using. V-appstore sometimes fights for updates, there's a Vivo app which seems to always have pending notifications that you won't care about, there's a lot of battery throttling for many apps by default - so you'll need to dig deep and unpick various things to get functionality as you expect (to stop Strava GPS time-outs, for example), even its EasyShare setup app isn't available to download for other devices to make the initial transfer.

While there's a lot of customisation, themes, an app drawer and personalised folder arrangements - so you can craft how you use this phone to your own ends - its the permissions/notifications that are the biggest issue. There's just no consistency. We've had numerous times when notifications are throttled, only appearing when a specific app - say Gmail, Outlook or WhatsApp - is manually opened. Yes, we've scoured the settings and hit various activations switches to ensure notifications, but it doesn't seem to ensure a consistent experience.

Which goes to show Vivo is on its first try. Yes, it's got heaps of tech under its belt and that's great - but when it comes to balancing software and two systems (Vivo's own and Google's services) that it's got learning and tweaking yet to do to refine it. It took Huawei years with EMUI, so we're not expecting immediate perfection from Funtouch OS just yet - but it's the main aspect that needs preening.

Some of that throttling is presumably to extend battery life. Because the X50 Pro, even with fairly heavy use, lasts well on a single charge. We've been churning through 15 hours and still have over 45 per cent or more battery left, showing a long day - including an hour of evening gaming - is no problem for this phone's choice of battery capacity. There's fast-charging too - although not the very fastest that Vivo offers.

Rear quad cameras setup Main: 48-megapixel, f/1.6 aperture, gimbal camera system Wide (and Macro): 8MP, 120-degrees field-of-view Portrait: 13MP, f/2.48 Zoom: 8MP, 5x optical

Front: 32MP

So far, so solid: the X50 Pro performs well, despite some software foibles, and has ample power for its overall setup. But the biggest sell of this phone is its camera setup - because it's the first phone camera to include a gimbal stabilisation system.

Like almost every other phone released these days, it doesn't just settle on the one lens. Nope, the X50 Pro has four optics to the rear - a main (27mm; with four-in-one pixel binning for oversampled and higher quality), a wide-angle (16mm; which crops for the Macro mode), a 2x zoom (50mm) portrait lens, and a 5x optical zoom (135mm; periscope zoom construction). Now you can see why it's got 'Pro' in the title.

We're really pleased to see that Vivo isn't playing the game of chucking cameras onto the rear just to add to the numbers. Each optic here has a distinct purpose and capability that adds to the overall versatility of the system. And it's really rather good.

The gimbal is the star of the show. A big problem with zoom is that optical image stabilisation (OIS) - while it absolutely works in helping to stabilise an image to make taking an image easier and the results sharper - can only do so much. This gimbal system is as if the sensor is 'floating', so it can compensate in three dimensions to help keep everything extra stable and smooth. It's great for composition - especially when zooming - but also a brilliant video assist, to counteract, say, steps when walking.

That's also particularly useful for Night mode, because the camera can lock onto a subject even if your hands are moving a tiny bit, and still deliver sharp results.

The main sensor is a 48-megapixel one, which by default uses four pixels and condenses them into one to make 12-megapixel results. That's still about as much resolution as one and a half 4K TV strapped together, so it's not short of resolution by any means. The results are generally pleasing too, with an artificial intelligence (AI) system kicking in for scene recognition, autofocus, and colour palette adjustment to keep everything in check.

There's also HDR (high dynamic range) to help in trickier shooting situations, such as when a subject is backlit, or skies would otherwise blow out the highlights. Vivo does go a little over the top with the HDR though - it looks great on the phone's screen, but closer inspection reveals haloing to the edges of subjects (look at the two pigeons in a tree photo, for example) that needs some perfecting to get right (still, better that than two silhouettes, eh?).

The wide-angle camera has become a staple of many phones these days - and Vivo's offering is on par with what you'd expect really. You won't get the same degree of biting detail as you will from the main camera by any means, but for the sake of getting that ultra-wide perspective on the world it'll show its worth at different points in time.

Most interesting, perhaps, is that this camera doubles-up as a macro - which is used for close-up shooting. Whenever we've seen phones with dedicated macro cameras in the past they've almost always been really poor 2-megapixel sensors with very sketchy results.

The X50 Pro's, however, does a little better than those, using a crop of the wide-angle sensor and bringing close-up shooting to the fore. You can still expect grain to shots when you look in detail - but you'll need to pinch to zoom in for that - but it's not a write-off by any means. This mode adds a little extra fun to the functionality.

The 5x optical zoom lens is housed to the bottom of the two-layered camera unit, and is a big part of the reason it has to protrude from the camera's flat rear. It's worth that design compromise though, as this 5x zoom is really useful.

Sure, it's only 8-megapixels, but that's still roughly the same as a 4K TV resolution so is plenty. Being able to bring farther away subjects to appear closer in the frame is really useful - and we probably used this optic more than any other for its enabling qualities.

Shots are well resolved, too. It's not the kind of higher-resolution rivalling that you'll find in the Huawei P40 Pro, but it's certainly not to be sniffed at.

Vivo does get overexcited by saying that 60x zoom is available, but this is all digital, so is effectively stretching the resolution beyond its means. Why manufacturers feel the need to do this we don't know. The 5x is great, a little digital zoom - maybe 10x - would be acceptable. But 60x? It's just not that useful.

This one we didn't use so much, what with distancing and barely seeing other people in the current climate. But the idea is solid: there's a 2x zoom used for either just zooming or for portraits - the latter being when the software-derived bokeh (background blur) kicks into play.

You can actually select between the additional lens functionality - Super Wide-angle, Bokeh, Super macro (as they're named) - from within the main camera app, which will kick the use case scenario into action automatically. It's a nice way to quick-access a camera feature, as it'll reset any other options, from AI to zoom, and put you straight into that preset.

That's a whole lot of cameras and a whole lot of tech. There's still room for improvement - higher quality sensors for the zoom optics, for example - but as a first, the Vivo X50 Pro delivers on its pro promise by offering a good variety.

It's the gimbal stabilisation that's the star of the show though. It's somewhat perplexing, therefore, that the Pro Plus (i.e. the model above this one, which won't launch in Europe we're lead to believe) doesn't feature the gimbal feature at all.

Verdict As a first push into wider markets, we think the Vivo X50 Pro is a revelation. It's more accomplished than many competitors have been at that same stage, delivers a first-of-its-kind gimbal stabilisation system, and a decent overall camera setup. At the time of writing, however, we don't have a firm assessment on pricing information. Plus the yo-yo experience we've had with permissions/notifications, and some jaggies when scaling content (such as in-game - which seems odd given how capable the screen is otherwise), hold the X50 Pro back a peg or two. All in all, however, the X50 Pro earns its pro namesake - and that despite not using top-tier Qualcomm hardware, as seems to be an increasing norm - by delivering strong on design, finish, and feature set. We suspect you might be seeing Vivo a lot more in the future - and not just on the front of footie players' shirts come 2022 (Vivo is the official FIFA World Cup sponsor, which, as an aside, should give you some understanding of just how serious this company's financial clout is) - as its concept phones of recent past become a future reality.