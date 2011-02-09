INQ Cloud Q wants to upset the BlackBerry cart

The INQ Cloud Q is a QWERTY touch and type mobile phone running on Android and designed to come in where the INQ Chat 3G left off, offering smartphone features along with a full keyboard for those who love to bash out messages.

Like the INQ Cloud Touch, also announced today, the INQ Cloud Q will run on Android 2.2 at launch and offer a highly customised user interface with the emphasis on the experience, rather than hitting spec sheet buzzwords.

Of course the biggest buzzword is Facebook, with a Facebook experience the likes of which we’ve never seen before in an Android, or any, device. INQ has obviously spent a lot of time really working on the details to give you integration with the social network so that it feels completely natural - not just an app.

You’ll benefit from all the usual apps that Android offers, although the smaller 2.6-inch screen size will mean that the experience might not directly translate. We're yet to see exactly how the specs break down, but with the INQ Cloud Q pitched at the affordable end of the market, we suspect it will be close to the INQ Cloud Touch.

You’ll find the default music player is from Spotify (although you’ll need a Premium account if you want its music streaming too) accessed via a dedicated key on the side. Across the bottom of the screen you’ll find a control bar that offers menu, home and back controls. Around the back the INQ Cloud Q offers a 3-megapixel camera.

No wording on exact pricing, we guess it might hit a £15/20 a month contract price, sending the BlackBerry Curve 8520 scurrying for cover. The INQ Cloud Q will be available through Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy in Q3 2011.