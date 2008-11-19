Sony Ericsson W595 mobile phone

Yet another Walkman handset, but can this one stand out from the plethora of others available from Sony Ericsson? We get dialling to find out.



Sitting in the mid-range, the W595 Walkman features a 2.2-inch QVGA screen, includes Bluetooth, a 3.2-megapixel camera, HSDPA connectivity and comes with a 2GB Memory Stick Micro card that can store around 1900 songs.



The handset comes in a range of colours (Active Blue, Cosmopolitan White, Jungle Grey and Lava Black) and you'll also be able to get it in exclusive "Grey" if you opt for the £129.99 pay as you go offering from mobile operator 3.



The slider design reveals a standard keyboard that isn't going to send you dizzy, nor is the regular d-pad and accompanying buttons beneath the screen. In short it's inoffensive, thin, light and easy to use.



It might be a music phone, but this being Sony Ericsson you still don't get a 3.5mm headphone socket. Instead you are left to use the included dongle in the box.



Turn it on and the default theme is certainly one for the kids. It's vibrant with paint being slashed across the screen when you select a new option. It's decidedly punk compared to a Nokia for example and certainly helps to give off a cool vibe.



The handset comes with all the usual Walkman bells and whistles so that means SensMe, TrackID, and, of course, the Walkman player with dedicated playback buttons. As with previous Walkman outings the music player is very good, and certainly good enough to be your dedicated music player.



But it's not all about the music as the W595 comes with a brilliant video option complete with an upload you YouTube feature. The system, which is rather like Sony Ericsson's Pro Blogger tool, allows you to record a video clip and then upload it to YouTube at the press of button. Thanks to the HSDPA connection in the phone the whole process is pretty quick and you then get a URL at the end so you can text your mates. Happy slapping has never been so easy.

Verdict Get past the music and video features and the phone is rather basic. Great if that's all you want.



The YouTube upload feature is so incredibly easy that if that's your thing this should be the phone for you.



However if you are looking for more, whether it's social networking or something a little more mature, there are better handsets on the market.

